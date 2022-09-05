ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Florence Pugh arrives at Venice Film Festival ahead of Don’t Worry Darling premiere

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AP04L_0hip6A6800

Florence Pugh has arrived in Venice ahead of the Don’t Worry Darling premiere that is set to take place on Monday evening (5 September).

The 26-year-old actor flew to Italy from Budapest where she has been filming the sequel to Dune .

Her afternoon flight meant she was unable to attend the press conference for her new film, which was directed by Olivia Wilde, and co-stars Harry Styles , Chris Pine , and Gemma Chan .

Wilde, Styles, Pine and Chan all appeared at a photocall for the film on Monday morning before the press conference.

Pugh will attend the premiere of the controversial film , before flying back to Budapest on Tuesday morning.

For her airport arrival look, Pugh donned a Valentino royal purple co-ord set consisting of shorts, a bralette top, and an oversized shirt all in the same design.

The look was pulled from the Valentino Resort 2023 collection, and Pugh accesorised it with black sunglasses, gold earrings, and a gold septum hoop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeYPY_0hip6A6800

The actor also posted the look to Instagram, writing: “I’m here. With Granzo Pat. #venicefilmfestival.”

The second image of the series gave fans a sneak peak as to what Pugh could be wearing at the film’s premiere, as she showed an array of red Valentino lipsticks on a makeup table.

Fans were quick to comment on Pugh’s look, with fashion designer Harris Reed writing: “You look F***ING STUNNING I LOVE YOU.”

While actor Rachel Zegler wrote: “Gorgeous gorgeous girls.”

Pugh’s appearance at the premier comes after a rumoured feud between the actor and Wilde.

When asked about the feud during today’s press conference , Wilde replied: “She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ana de Armas breaks down in tears as Blonde receives 14-minute standing ovation at world premiere

Ana de Armas was brought to tears by the reception to her Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, at Venice Film Festival.The film debuted to a 14-minute standing ovation on Thursday (8 September), the longest of any film to screen at the festival, which is known for long applauses, so far.The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, had held this year’s record at 13 minutes.In footage captured by Deadline, de Armas was seen wiping tears from her face and hugging her costar, Adrien Brody.Brad Pitt, a producer on the film, also made a surprise appearance at the premiere...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rising Director Adjani Salmon on Being Honored by Daniel Kaluuya at Inaugural Soho House Awards: ‘It’s a Humbling Feeling’

Screenwriter, actor and director Adjani Salmon’s star is rising, with a slew of recent awards to show for it. Most recent is the 59% Gen Now award, which was presented to him at last week’s inaugural Soho House Awards in London. Named after Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya’s recently-established production company, the award seeks to recognize and advance diverse creative talent, particularly from the United Kingdom, who are already making a clear impact on the entertainment industry with their work but could benefit from some added visibility. Kaluuya personally presented the award to Salmon at the awards ceremony on Sept. 1. As for...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dame Helen Mirren among stars reflecting on Queen’s ‘incomparable legacy’

Dame Helen Mirren, Daniel Craig and Sir Elton John have led tributes to the Queen and her “incomparable legacy” following her death.The monarch was described as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service” as tributes flooded in from all over the world after her death was announced on Thursday evening.As well as celebrities, British arts and entertainment institutions including the BBC and the National Theatre all reflected on the impact the monarch has had on the country. View this post on Instagram ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Olivia Wilde
The Independent

Celebrity tributes to the Queen led by Daniel Craig after monarch dies, aged 96

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, tributes from authors, actors, athletes, and more have begun pouring in.On Thursday (8 September), the world was shaken by the announcement of the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who has died at the age of 96.Responding to the news, celebrities have taken to social media to share thoughtful tributes. You can keep updated on news surrounding The Queen’s death here.The tributes were led by Daniel Craig, who memorably performed as James Bond alongside the Queen at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.He told PA: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Last Night Of The Proms cancelled by BBC out of respect for the Queen

The BBC has announced that the Last Night Of The Proms has been cancelled as a mark of respect, following the death of the Queen.The conclusion of the eight-week summer season of daily orchestral classical music concerts, which takes place predominantly in the Royal Albert Hall in central London, was due to conclude on Saturday September 10.The star-studded line-up included Dame Harriet Walter, as well as star soprano Lise Davidsen and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and was to be led by BBC Symphony Orchestra principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska.But following the historic news on Thursday the organisation announced that the final...
WORLD
The Independent

Expats in California honour the Queen in true British style – at the pub

More than 5,000 miles away from home, expats and Americans alike came together in California to honour the Queen in true British-style – at the pub.At Ye Olde Kings Head, in Santa Monica, a shrine dedicated to the monarch featuring candles, roses and pictures was placed outside.Passers-by stopped to take pictures and conversations between strangers invariably turned to the Queen, her long and historic reign and legacy.Among those parked up at the pub were young British actresses Tatiana Ashborn and Lydia Williams, who ordered cups of tea and full English breakfasts to mark the occasion.The pair, who recently moved state-side,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Darling#Film Star#Valentino
The Independent

David Schwimmer delights fans with ‘best reply’ to Jennifer Aniston’s shower photo

David Schwimmer has poked fun at Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.Earlier this week, Aniston – who starred as Rachel opposite Schwimmer’s Ross in the hit sitcom Friends – shared an Instagram post with a mysterious announcement regarding her haircare company, Lolavie.The actor, 53, shared a photograph of herself washing her hair in the shower, accompanied by the caption: “Something’s coming 9.8.22.”On Wednesday (7 September), Schwimmer, 55, shared his own shower photo with his 6.7 million followers.The picture sees Schwimmer covered in soap suds and pouting his lips. He tagged his former co-star in the caption, writing: “@JenniferAniston – a towel...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lights switched off on London Eye and Eiffel Tower after Queen’s death

Lights are set to be dimmed across the country and abroad following the death of the Queen.Theatres across the UK and landmarks including the Eiffel Tower are set to switch off their lights as a mark of respect.The London Eye said it would be dimming its lights from sunset on Thursday in honour of the Queen.In a statement, the landmark’s Twitter account said: “The London Eye will join with mourners around the world during this period of national remembrance.“In honour of Her Majesty, we will switch off our lights from sunset this evening.“We give thanks for the extraordinary life and...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

832K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy