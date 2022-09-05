ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cost of living: Library boss sets up ‘warm banks’ to help with energy bill crisis

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03UjC8_0hip67XC00

Councils across the UK are said to be drawing up plans for “warm banks”, to allow people unable to afford heating this winter to go to warm buildings like libraries .

Bruce Leeke, CEO of Suffolk Libraries, confirmed on Monday (5 September) that his branches will be open to provide support for the community in the coming months.

“We just want to make people as aware as we possibly can of what we can offer them, It’s not just about a warm room, it’s about a warm welcome,” he explained.

