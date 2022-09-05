ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Lewis and Edwina Currie disagree on calling energy bills crisis ‘a catastrophe’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Martin Lewis and Edwina Currie clashed over the suggestion that a rise in energy bills and cost of living this winter can be described as a “ catastrophe ”.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the former Tory MP accused Lewis of using unhelpful language while reporting on the crisis.

“I’m afraid you can’t ignore the rise in bills, that’s what the catastrophe is. It’s not my language, it’s the practice of what’s happening,” the Money Saving Expert hit back.

