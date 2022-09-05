ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Speaker hints at tightening of Commons security after Extinction Rebellion protest

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSNT2_0hip65lk00

Security at Parliament will be tightened to prevent a repeat of protests in the House of Commons chamber, Sir Lindsay Hoyle has suggested.

The Speaker said steps are being taken to “minimise the risk of a reoccurrence” of the action taken by Extinction Rebellion (XR), with police and parliamentary security changing their approach given more protests are planned in the coming fortnight.

XR activists booked on an official tour of the building superglued themselves in a chain around the Speaker’s chair and read out a speech in support of a citizens’ assembly to act on climate matters.

Given the number of protests and campaigns planned over the coming fortnight, and drawing on the events of Friday, the parliamentary security and MPS have adjusted their posture accordingly

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle

The protest on Friday, involving around 50 XR members, also saw a person climb scaffolding near Westminster Hall while two others used bike locks to chain themselves to the railings at the New Palace Yard entrance.

The Metropolitan Police (MPS) made eight arrests and launched an investigation into the incident.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay, opening business in the chamber on Monday, told MPs: “Steps are being taken to minimise the risk of a recurrence. On September 2 2022, four groups of Extinction Rebellion activists came onto the estate as ticketholders on paid tours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BySTO_0hip65lk00

“One of these groups superglued themselves to one another around the Speaker’s chair. The parliamentary security team and MPS worked closely together to ensure all Extinction Rebellion protesters were removed safely and as quickly as possible from the House of Commons .

“Eight individuals were arrested and have since been released on bail. The police investigation into this incident is now taking place in close liaison with parliamentary security to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“Given the number of protests and campaigns planned over the coming fortnight, and drawing on the events of Friday, the parliamentary security and MPS have adjusted their posture accordingly.

“You will all understand why I cannot go into what details and what processes are being put in place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zosuk_0hip65lk00

Sir Lindsay said it was a “real shame” people have had their visits to Parliament disrupted and cancelled following the protest.

He added: “The right of protest is a fundamental principle of our democracy, however, the rights to peaceful protest do not extend to unlawful activity.”

The Speaker went on: “The security of parliament and the police will take appropriate action to deal with any such acts on the parliamentary estate in the future.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I do want to endorse everything Mr Speaker has just said because we do enjoy the right to lawful peaceful protest but also open democracy as well.

“Those that behave in this way should feel the full force of the law.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What does the Queen’s death mean for politics?

The death of the Queen signals a major change in the workings of public life.Buckingham Palace said Elizabeth II, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch who served as head of state for more than 70 years, died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.Her eldest son has become King Charles III.After speaking to the King, Prime Minister Liz Truss was due to chair a meeting of ministers involved in planning next steps at 9pm.Following the sad announcement of Her late Majesty The Queen’s demise, Business in the House of Commons will now be as follows: pic.twitter.com/DtfUaKOrEL— UK House of Commons...
U.K.
The Independent

What happens at the Queen's state funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured with a state funeral, following her death at the age of 96.Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral Castle today, 8 September, Buckingham Palace announced.The service, which will be televised is expected to take place at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.A national two-minute silence will be held.The last state funeral in the UK was Sir Winston Churchill’s in 1965, with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Pakistan attempts another breach in biggest lake even as 100,000 people displaced

Pakistan’s biggest lake might burst its banks after a last-ditch effort to drain its water in a controlled manner failed, a senior official has warned, even though the breach displaced up to 100,000 people from their homes. Lake Manchar in the southeastern Sindh province in Pakistan has had its water levels rise to dangerously high levels, especially because of the unprecedented monsoons that have claimed the lives of more than 1300 people in the country.Pakistan breached Manchar Lake over the weekend, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes. A minister said that it was aimed at saving more...
ASIA
The Independent

Will schools be open after Queen’s death as nation mourns Elizabeth II

Britain enters a 10 day period of national mourning on Friday, after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty died on Thursday aged 96, hours after Buckingham Palace announced she was under medical supervision. An official period of mourning will have an impact on a number of instutions over the coming days, as the UK formally pays its respects to the country’s longest serving monarch. Prime minister Liz Truss will lead MPs’ tributes Friday afternoon, and the House of Commons will sit on Saturday to allow as many as possible to offer their respects. In an election-style purdah, there...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Operation London Bridge: Secret Buckingham Palace plan for Queen's death revealed

Despite the fact the Queen is currently alive and well, a meticulous plan has already been laid out for her death.A code word has already been decided upon to deliver the news of her passing to the highest tiers of government.While the death of George VI was signalled by the words “Hyde Park Corner” - to stop switchboard operators at Buckingham Palace learning the news - the equivalent word for Queen Elizabeth II is “London Bridge is down”.According to The Guardian, the Prime Minister at the time will be woken, if not already awake, and informed by civil servants that...
POLITICS
The Independent

How coins and banknotes will change now that the Queen has died

The death of Queen Elizabeth II after a 70-year reign will set in motion a number of changes to daily life, including a change in coins and banknotes in the United Kingdom.During the Queen’s rule, there have been five representations of the monarch on coins in circulation. The first portrait of the monarch to be depicted on coins was taken by Mary Gillick and adopted at the beginning of her reign in 1953, while the most recent was taken by Jody Clark and introduced in 2015.The Queen’s image is also seen on banknotes, a change that began in 1960...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extinction Rebellion#Protest#Parliament#The House Of Commons#The New Palace Yard#Spe
The Independent

Sinn Fein leaders extend sympathies to those mourning Queen’s death

Sinn Fein’s leaders have expressed their sympathies to those mourning the death of the Queen, extending their condolences to unionists in particular.The comments from the republican leaders are the latest in the development of diplomatic relations between Sinn Fein and the British establishment that would not have been thought possible in the years prior to the peace process.In response to the news of the death, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “To the royal family and all who mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth, especially Irish unionists, I extend sincere sympathy.“She lived a long, full life.“In her lifetime relationships...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden signs condolence book for Queen Elizabeth at UK embassy in Washington DC

Joe Biden has signed a condolence book for Queen Elizabeth at the UK embassy in Washington DC as he called the late monarch “a great lady.”The president and first lady were greeted at the embassy by British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce and her husband shortly before 6pm ET, according to a pool report.Mr Biden asked the ambassador if he could write in the condolence book, and she told him, “if you would like to Sir.”The president then sat at a table where the book sat alongside a photograph of the Queen and a bouquet of flowers.He then spent several...
WORLD
The Independent

Senior MPs to swear oath of loyalty to King Charles III in parliament on Saturday

Liz Truss will lead two days of tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in parliament as the nation mourns the passing of the longest-reigning monarch.MPs will get the chance to make their own tribute to the Queen in the Commons from 12 noon on Friday, before a further session from 2pm on Saturday.Senior political figures are expected to swear an oath of loyalty to the new King, Charles III, on Saturday, according to the Commons authorities.All MPs will have an opportunity to take the oath when parliament returns after a 10-day period of national mourning, although this is “not a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Charles to be formally proclaimed King at historic Accession Council

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Russia and US clash over Western weapons for Ukraine

Russia dismissed claims that modern Western weapons supplied to Ukraine can lead it to victory as “empty fantasies,” insisting Thursday that the Russian army is destroying Ukraine’s old and new weapons and will “finish” the war as President Vladimir Putin vowed.The United States accused Russia of having “the gall to blame other countries for refusing to step aside as it seeks to destroy another U.N. member state.” The Biden administration said it is committed to supporting the Ukrainian people “as they defend their lives, their liberty, and their democracy.”The clash came at the U.N. Security Council’s third consecutive meeting...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen death - latest: King Charles leads tributes as Britain begins period of mourning

King Charles has led tributes to his “cherished” mother, Elizabeth II, as Britain mourns the death of its longest-serving monarch.Liz Truss, Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson were among world leaders and politicians who issued heartfelt tributes as the UK after the Queen died on Thursday aged 96.She reigned for almost seven decades between 1952 and 2022, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life, from the end of the era of colonial rule to Brexit.Her son, Charles, automatically succeeds her as King Charles III, taking her place in ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations, a role for which he has spent a lifetime in preparation. He will travel from Balmoral, where his mother died, to London on Friday before formally taking the throne on Saturday.Liz Truss, who became prime minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, hailed the “rock of modern Britain” in a speech in Downing Street four hours after her death.US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill said in a statement she was “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy” who “helped make our relationship special”.
U.K.
The Independent

National mourning: What happens now the Queen has died?

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Edinburgh and Westminster as part of 10 days of national mourning beginning on Friday.Union flags will be lowered and flown at half-mast on royal residences, government buildings and military establishments and books of condolence opened at British embassies across the world. King Charles III and wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will return to London, having spent Thursday night with immediate family at Balmoral, where the Queen died.On Friday he is expected to meet Liz Truss and help formalise funeral arrangements.MPs will get the chance to make their own tribute to the...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

832K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy