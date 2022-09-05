ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia: Ex-reporter jailed for 22 years on treason charges

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hl1Kd_0hip630I00

A court in Moscow on Monday found a former journalist guilty of treason and sentenced him to 22 years in a maximum security prison, concluding a trial that has been widely seen as politically motivated.

The sentence handed to Ivan Safronov is among the harshest moves against Russian independent journalists and Kremlin critics, who have faced mounting pressure in recent years. Safronov worked as a defense and space reporter for Kommersant newspaper for a decade, before becoming an adviser to the head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos .

Safronov was accused of passing military secrets to Czech intelligence, and information about the Russian military to a German national. The former journalist insisted on his innocence and argued that he collected all the information from open sources in the course of his work and did nothing illegal.

Many Russian journalists and human rights activists have pushed for Safronov’s release, maintaining that the authorities may have wanted to take revenge for his reporting that exposed Russian military incidents and shady arms deals.

Hours before the ruling was announced by the Moscow City Court, 15 independent Russian media outlets issued a joint statement demanding Safronov's release. “It is obvious to us that the reason for persecuting Ivan Safronov is not ‘treason,’ which hasn't been substantiated ... but his work as a journalist and stories he published without any regard for what the Defense Ministry or Russian authorities think,” the statement read.

The European Union on Monday also urged Russian authorities to drop all charges against Safronov and “release him without any conditions,” denouncing “systematic repressions of the regime against independent journalism.”

Safronov has been in custody since his July 2020 arrest in Moscow.

Rights activists, journalists, scientists and corporate officials who have faced treason accusations in Russia in recent years have found it difficult to defend themselves because of secrecy surrounding their cases and a lack of public access to information.

Safronov’s father also worked for Kommersant, covering military issues after retiring from the armed forces. In 2007, he died after falling from a window of his apartment building in Moscow.

Investigators concluded that he killed himself, but some Russian media outlets questioned the official version, pointing to his intent to publish a sensitive report about secret arms deliveries to Iran and Syria.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treason#Iran#Ukraine War#Politics#Russian#Kremlin#Kommersant#Czech#German#The Moscow City Court#The Defense Ministry
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
The Independent

Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife

Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
POTUS
The Independent

Blasts at Russian Saky airfield in Crimea meant to bring war closer to Russians, says Ukraine’s military chief

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the mysterious and powerful attack at a Russian airbase in Crimea in early August, stating that the motive behind the combined explosions of “series of successful missile strikes” was to drive the war in Ukraine closer home to Russians.Russia’s invasion and war in Ukraine is “remote” in nature for “most average Russians”, the country’s top military officials said on Wednesday.“Thanks to this lack of proximity, they perceive not so painfully all the losses, failures, and most importantly, costs of this war in all its senses,” Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian general and commander-in-chief of the armed...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Syria
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Hong Kong doctor arrested on suspicion of issuing over 6,000 fake vaccination exemption certificates

A 64-year-old doctor has been arrested in Hong Kong on the suspicion of selling thousands of fake Covid-19 vaccine exemption certificates amid a spike in virus infections.Annie Choi Suk-mui was accused of issuing over 6,000 Covid “Vaccination Medical Exemption Certificates” to those unwilling to receive their jabs since August this year. The certificates were valid for 90 days.The doctor was arrested on Monday following a police raid at her private clinic in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long town. Ms Choi’s personal computer and other electronic records were seized during the raid, Hong Kong-based newspaperThe Standard reported.She was charging HK$500 (£55)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Roger Waters writes letter to Olena Zelenska ‘asking Ukraine to stop fighting back against Russia’

Roger Waters has written an open letter to the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, seeking her support in persuading her husband to “stop the slaughter” by pursuing a ceasefire at the expense of control over two eastern Ukrainian regions.The 79-year-old English musician started off his letter by writing: “My heart bleeds for you and all the Ukrainian and Russian families, devastated by the terrible war in Ukraine.”Referring to Zelenska’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg interview that aired on BBC News this week, Waters pointed out a statement where she said: “If support for Ukraine is strong, the crisis will...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Trump says ‘everyone wants him’ to run for president in 2024 but rules out putting Ivanka on ticket

Donald Trump says that “everyone wants me to run again” but has ruled out having daughter Ivanka on any 2024 ticket.The one-term president told India’s NDTV in an interview that he would not consider his daughter as his vice-president candidate, if, as expected, he runs again for the White House.Mr Trump has been publicly flirting with taking on Joe Biden again but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.“Everyone wants me to run, I am leading in the polls...I’ll make a decision in the very near future, I suspect,” he told the news outlet.He was asked in the interview...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump news – live: FBI found foreign nation’s nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago, report says

FBI agents found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, when they searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last month, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night.The revelation severely undercuts Mr Trump’s defence that the documents are harmless or meant for a future presidential library or other projects.Earlier Former Attorney General Bill Barr believes Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on having a special master review the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago was wrong, deeply flawed, and should be appealed by the government.Mr Barr told Fox News there is a case against Donald Trump regardless of the...
POTUS
The Independent

FBI seeks Jan 6 suspect accused of attacking Capitol police while wearing upside-down swimming goggles

Federal officials are still looking for people who participated in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, including a man who seems to have been at the riot wearing upside-down swim goggles.The FBI shared a photo of the man on Sunday on Twitter.He’s pictured wearing a red, patterned knit hat, a brown jacket with what appears to be the Ferrari logo and a pair bright-blue goggles.The agency has been looking for the individual since January of 2021, and featured him in a July 2022 call for tips. Video released by the FBI shows the apparent aquatics fan ramming...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Trump spokesman says paper ‘colluded’ with FBI over nuclear secrets claims – but doesn’t deny accusation

Donald Trump’s spokesperson has accused The Washington Post of ”colluding” with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after it reported that the former president kept details of a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities at his Florida home.Taylor Budowich, the former president’s communications director, alleged the Post “continues to serve as the propaganda arm of the Biden administration” without denying the report.“...instead of operating openly and honestly, they collude in never-ending leaks and lies at the expense of the integrity of the FBI and DOJ [Department of Justice],” Mr Budowich said in his attack against the newspaper.The FBI, during its...
POTUS
The Independent

Mike Flynn furiously storms out of interview over January 6 question in new documentary: ‘I am so sick of it’

A clip from a new PBS documentary has shown former national security adviser Michael Flynn losing his temper with a reporter who asked if he had contact with his brother, a general, on 6 January 2021.Mr Flynn, who is a popular figure among QAnon followers and who suggested Mr Trump impose martial law to facilitate a do-over of the 2020 election, had the encounter on camera during the shooting of the Mike Flynn’s Holy War, which takes a look at the former general’s post-Trump administration activities across the country.The clip shows Mr Flynn in a terse exchange with the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Justice Department appeals special master order in Trump Mar-a-Lago search case

The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Trump-appointed district judge’s order requiring a halt to use of materials seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s home in any criminal investigation. On Monday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocked the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on what most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws, pending the appointment of a third-party special master to review the thousands of documents and other items seized during the search to determine whether...
POTUS
The Independent

Pakistan attempts another breach in biggest lake even as 100,000 people displaced

Pakistan’s biggest lake might burst its banks after a last-ditch effort to drain its water in a controlled manner failed, a senior official has warned, even though the breach displaced up to 100,000 people from their homes. Lake Manchar in the southeastern Sindh province in Pakistan has had its water levels rise to dangerously high levels, especially because of the unprecedented monsoons that have claimed the lives of more than 1300 people in the country.Pakistan breached Manchar Lake over the weekend, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes. A minister said that it was aimed at saving more...
ASIA
The Independent

In book, ex-US prosecutor from NY derides Trump-era meddling

In a new book, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan for half of Donald Trump’s presidency says he was repeatedly pressured by Justice Department officials to use his office to aid them politically, including by investigating former Secretary of State John Kerry.Former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman wrote in his upcoming book, “Holding the Line,” due to be published Tuesday, that he mostly resisted the pressure from Washington, according to the The New York Times, which obtained an advance copy. “Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney, Trump’s Justice Department kept demanding that I use my office to aid them...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

832K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy