947jackfm.com
No serious injuries in three-vehicle crash
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) There were no serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Schofield on Wednesday morning. Everest Metro PD reports that one of the vehicles failed to yield while turning left from Grand Avenue onto Skelly Street. The turning vehicle crashed into another vehicle. That vehicle was pushed on top of a third car that was stopped at a red right.
WJFW-TV
Expect aerial enforcements on US-51 in Lincoln Co. on Fri.
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning on doing aerial enforcements in Lincoln Co. on Friday, along US-51. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. They add that from the air, it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or diving aggressively.
WSAW
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
WSAW
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver. Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WSAW
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
WSAW
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
WSAW
1 dead in Adams County officer-involved shooting
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - One man is dead after being shot by an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday night. It happened at approximately 6:51 p.m. in the town of Strongs Prairie. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a call of an individual walking in the roadway. The man was located on Cumberland Avenue.
947jackfm.com
Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
As public waits for information on deadly Adams County police shooting, neighbor shares what he heard, saw
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — It was a quiet night in rural Adams County Tuesday when Don D’anza heard gunshots near his home. “It was in the evening after supper time, maybe 6 o’clock or so, we heard a few gunshots, maybe four, and then a pause and maybe two more,” he recalled. “I didn’t think anything of it because here in the country, we hear that every now and then. And then I didn’t give it another thought until officers showed up around one in the morning and wanted to ask questions.”
Adams County deputy shoots, kills man who was reportedly walking with gun
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — An Adams County deputy shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed while walking through a rural portion of the county Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the deputy — whose name has not been released — responded to a report of a person walking in the road around 6:50 p.m. The...
UPDATE: Fiery crash reported east of Wausau, reports of explosions hamper rescue efforts
A medical helicopter paged to the scene of a crash east of Wausau in which a man is reportedly trapped inside a burning vehicle has been called off, according to emergency reports. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. J. Deputies on scene...
stevenspoint.news
Bridge deck removal to result in closure of I-39 in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY – During the next two weeks, motorists will encounter overnight full closures of I-39 at the US 10/WIS 66 interchange in Portage County as crews remove the southern portion of the bridge deck. North- and southbound I-39 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. on Sept....
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 29-Sept. 5
Drunken driving, intoxicated use of a firearm, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and operating while suspended among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 29 through Sept. 5. On Aug. 29, deputies were led on a high speed pursuit that started on Highway 51 near Highway...
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
WSAW
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors in Wood County have filed a murder charge against a suspect in a 1985 homicide case. Donald Maier, 60, is expected to be formally charged Friday with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving a sentence in a stalking case.
nbc15.com
34-year-old man’s body found in the Wisconsin River after two days of search
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office announced a 34-year-old man’s body was recovered in the Wisconsin River Monday after multiple agencies received a call about him going under the water Sunday afternoon. Officials say they Adams County received the call just...
WJFW-TV
WJFW-TV
Charges filed in a Wood Co. murder from 1985
WOOD COUNTY (WJFW) - Wood County Prosecutors have filed for murder charges for a murder in 1985. Donald W. Maier, 60, is currently serving 15 years in prison for six counts of stalking. Maier is now facing first degree murder charges for the murder of Benny Scruggs, who was found stabbed to death on July 17, 1985.
Last Wausau-area Wendy’s location now closed
The sole Wendy’s Restaurant in the Wausau area is now closed, according to a sign on the storefront at 2805 Schofield Ave., Weston. In 2013, the Wendy’s Restaurant in Rib Mountain was destroyed by fire, leaving only the Schofield location for the franchise. The restaurant abruptly closed over...
