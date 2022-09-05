A long-awaited cool-down finally starts Friday night. Temperatures in the valley will drop into the 60s Saturday morning and stay in the 80s Saturday afternoon. Air quality should improve significantly for areas of the foothills south of Highway 50. The thickest smoke should shift to the north of Auburn and I-80 Saturday. Grass Valley, Colfax and Blue Canyon should expect to see hazardous air quality conditions this weekend. Unhealthy air is also likely in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The valley may be hazy, but surface air quality should be good for outdoor activity.

AUBURN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO