Sacramento, CA

J Hardy
6d ago

And we all have 17 years to all have ev's but they haven't even started working on the infrastructure to provide enough energy for what we need now.

KCRA.com

Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire

Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Remembering 9/11: Hundreds pay tribute at Cal Expo in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday, hundreds of people came together at Cal Expo to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of 9/11. People from near and far to the Capital city came to the September 11 Memorial Plaza, which is where a large beam from the North World Trade Center Tower sits.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento heat islands: Why underserved neighborhoods have more heat-related issues than wealthier ones

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat has broken record after record across California. As the Sacramento region experiences more than a week under triple-digit temperatures, heat islands are being hit the hardest. Different socioeconomic and racial groups often face unequal exposure to heat and increased heat-related sickness, mortality and energy costs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Siskiyou County fire jumps containment lines, forces evacuations a week later

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Northern California has jumped containment lines and is forcing those in Siskiyou County to once again evacuate. Authorities said the so-called Mountain Fire crossed containment lines Saturday afternoon. Those in Zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203 are under a mandatory evacuation order, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds take part in Tower Bridge Dinner in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ninth annual Tower Bridge Dinner kicked off on Sunday night. It is a Farm-to-Fork event organized by Visit Sacramento. “We've been growing food here for well over 100 years. We grow so much of the food that feeds the rest of the country, so this celebrates the farmers, this celebrates the chefs, this celebrates our food scene in Sacramento, and it's always a great party,” said Mike Testa, president and CEO of Visit Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California's birthday is today! Happy California Admission Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy birthday, California!. It might actually be more appropriate, really, to say "Happy California Admission Day!" This is the day that California officially became a U.S. state. The 31st state, to be precise. That isn't to say the path to statehood wasn't messy. We start with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Much cooler this weekend, smoke will shift north

A long-awaited cool-down finally starts Friday night. Temperatures in the valley will drop into the 60s Saturday morning and stay in the 80s Saturday afternoon. Air quality should improve significantly for areas of the foothills south of Highway 50. The thickest smoke should shift to the north of Auburn and I-80 Saturday. Grass Valley, Colfax and Blue Canyon should expect to see hazardous air quality conditions this weekend. Unhealthy air is also likely in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The valley may be hazy, but surface air quality should be good for outdoor activity.
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Roseville PD search for at-risk 72-year-old woman possibly taken by nephew

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing at-risk 72-year-old woman they believe could have been taken against her will by her nephew. Police said 72-year-old Carmen Rios, of Roseville, was "possibly taken against her will" by 39-year-old Michael Calderon, her...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

DOCO Block Party set for this weekend in Sacramento

The DOCO Block Party is set to take place on Sunday in Sacramento. It’s the third year for the event, which has a harvest theme this time around. You can expect live music, giveaways, line dancing, a mechanical bull, pumpkin painting and horse wagon rides. If you want to meet a baby goat, you can do that too at a petting zoo.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Older couple rescued by El Dorado County sheriff's deputy from Mosquito Fire

VOLCANOVILLE, Calif. — An older couple was rescued from theMosquito Fire line by a Northern California sheriff's deputy, authorities said. The couple and their two dogs were within an evacuated area of the fire when they called the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office this week. They said they were stuck on Volcanoville Road with no way to evacuate as their vehicle was disabled, the sheriff's office said.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

