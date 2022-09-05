Panhandle teen dies from football injury

(Dalhart, TX) -- A Panhandle teenager has died from a head injury he suffered in a football game last week.

Dalhart high school student Yahir Cancino was badly hurt last Thursday in a JV football game against Sundown High School. The game was canceled as Yahir was flown to a Lubbock hospital where he died over the weekend.

Dalhart also canceled all of its weekend extra-curriculars including Friday night's varsity game. Dalhart superintendent Jeff Byrd calls Yahir's death "...an unbelievable tragedy that has touched... '' the entire community.

A crisis team will be on-campus when classes resume tomorrow following the Labor Day holiday.

