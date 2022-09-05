Read full article on original website
'They have eaten themselves': Video shows emaciated animals at raided sanctuary
The Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation in Mexico has been raided by officials with videos showing emaciated lions and other animals. CNN’s Rafael Romo has more.
19-year-old woman gives birth to twins with two separate fathers
Babies are the joy of life, so naturally, every parent is ecstatic when they finally get to meet their newborn child. The same was the case with this 19-year-old woman who was prepared to welcome, not one, but two babies. However, what she didn’t prepare for was the unexpected surprise that she would receive after her twins were born.
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
Queen Elizabeth II's death was a reminder that what we do every day matters, as time is our greatest commodity.
'I Grew up in Luxury, but My Family Had a Secret'
As a teenager, I had a $500 weekly allowance, drove a Mercedes-Benz—and had a bodyguard.
Cops Shut Down Diner as Owner Celebrates Queen's Death With Champagne
The proprietor was allegedly filmed holding a placard saying: "Lizard Liz is dead London Bridge has fallen."
Sister Defended for Refusing to Get 'Very Large' Tattoo Of Late Niece
"Even taking her grief into account, insisting that someone else permanently mark their body is way out of line," one commenter noted.
Miracle baby born with horn-like structure instead of legs
The baby born to Hussan Ara, a woman who lives in Narowal, has a horn-like structure instead of its legs. The baby was born in Rawalpindi, in the Shivpuri district in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip
"He's supposed to do what's best for the child, not what makes him feel better," one user wrote.
Locals Smash Windows of Restaurant After Owner Celebrated Queen's Death
Jacki Pickett, the fish and chip shop owner, called Queen Elizabeth II "Lizard Liz."
Watch Moment Car Crashes Into Salon on Worker's Last Day: 'Could've Died'
The tanning salon worker managed to capture the crash on camera, filming the car as it smashed into the large windows out front.
