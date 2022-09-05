ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control

By Garrett Andrews, Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
Belva Smith
3d ago

I'm voting for a 1st & 2nd Amendment Supporter. Plus rule of law believer. Enough of this lawless criminal activity! Leave the law abiding citizens alone. Go after the criminals please. No blanket one size fits all catch and release judges. Looks like I'm voting totally Red 11/8/22.

3d ago

Oregon already supports most of these gun laws. Why are you making it sound like these are new? If Portland doesn’t know that this is scary. Research what your voting for.

Geoff White
3d ago

The Supreme Court is going to smack down any further attempt at crossing our Constitution... They just told New York and California to immediately review their illegal policies before they have to step in! IT'S OVER! THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS STANDS!!!

KXL

Christine Drazan Is The Right Choice For Oregon’s Future

Oregon’s taking the wrong track. If you don’t agree, drive past the squatter camps that spread filth around the state. Consider the criminals given a pass by police and prosecutors and judges. Take a deep breath of that smoke from burning public timber. Contemplate the massive failure of...
pdxmonthly.com

Where Do the Candidates for Oregon Governor Stand on Issues Often Championed by Women?

In Oregon this fall, for the first time in United States history, a gubernatorial general election will feature three credible female candidates. Democrat Tina Kotek, a North Portlander and longtime Speaker of the Oregon House with impeccable progressive bona fides, faces off against Canby Republican Christine Drazan, who most recently was Kotek’s foil in Salem as the minority party’s leader in the Oregon House. And they’ll both have to contend with the blue-dog Democrat turned nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former state senator from Scappoose who has been pulling in vast sums of money from some of the state’s deepest-pocketed donors.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Gubernatorial lookalikes

I eagerly read our gubernatorial candidates’ write-ups in The Oregonian. (“3 candidates for Oregon governor make their case in Sunday Opinion section,” August 28). Seems all three just love Oregon, have the same concerns and damn, if they aren’t all going to do “something” about them.
The Oregonian

Inflation has Oregon voters on edge about their finances as election nears

Inflation is far and away Oregonians’ top concern as the general election approaches, new polling finds, as voters remain acutely concerned about their own finances. A quarter of likely Oregon voters in a new poll by DHM Research listed cost of living as the biggest consideration in their choice for governor. That ranked far above other hot-button issues, among them homelessness (13%), crime (11%), abortion and climate change (10% apiece).
ksfr.org

NM Democrats respond to Mark Ronchetti's education plan

New Mexico Senate President Pro Temp Mimi Stewart held a press conference Tuesday morning in Albuquerque to respond to the education plan unveiled by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The plan released this morning by Ronchetti’s campaign is split into eight different categories. “Making Up For Lost Time”, “Put...
WWEEK

How Betsy Johnson’s Campaign to Unify Oregon Exposes Its Divisions

Oregon vs. Portland seems to be the theme of this year’s election season. Rural communities resent how Portland has represented the state at large, and Portland is obviously struggling with its own systems of governance. Still, any politician platforming on returning Oregon to anything resembling an Oregon of yore is not campaigning to me: a queer-parented, biracial, mother of a disabled son. Nor are they campaigning to any of my friends, or contemporaries, or basically anyone who isn’t old, rich and white.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think

If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal.  A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.”  (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Fox News

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change

GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
columbiagorgenews.com

Washington to skip analyzing cost of banning gas vehicles

Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California's ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035. The Department of Ecology also won't analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.
The Oregonian

Oregon tax breaks created for factories in the ‘80s now go overwhelmingly to data centers

Nearly four decades ago, Oregon lawmakers sought to help economically distressed communities across the state entice new employers with a package of short-term tax breaks. The first beneficiaries of Oregon’s enterprise zone program included a plastics factory in St. Helens, a small lumber company in The Dalles, a firearms manufacturer in Myrtle Point and a boatbuilder near Roseburg.
ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
