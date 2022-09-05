Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control

Read full article on original website
Belva Smith
3d ago
I'm voting for a 1st & 2nd Amendment Supporter. Plus rule of law believer. Enough of this lawless criminal activity! Leave the law abiding citizens alone. Go after the criminals please. No blanket one size fits all catch and release judges. Looks like I'm voting totally Red 11/8/22.
t
3d ago
Oregon already supports most of these gun laws. Why are you making it sound like these are new? If Portland doesn’t know that this is scary. Research what your voting for.
Geoff White
3d ago
The Supreme Court is going to smack down any further attempt at crossing our Constitution... They just told New York and California to immediately review their illegal policies before they have to step in! IT'S OVER! THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS STANDS!!!
