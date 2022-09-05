Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northwestern WildcatsThe LanternEvanston, IL
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
19 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 4 That Are Small, Great, And Just Subtle Enough That You Could've Missed Them
There seems to be some Mephisto Easter eggs hidden in She-Hulk Episode 4, and I'm getting WandaVision flashbacks. I swear, this time it could be a thing.
Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Lands in 1985 — and Then Jumps Into Action — in Full Trailer for NBC Revival
Physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee) embarks on the adventure of a lifetime in a new trailer for NBC’s revival of Quantum Leap (premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c). Much like Dr. Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula), Ben is struggling to remember who he was, upon landing behind the wheel of a year in the year 1985. But at least runs into some help, in the form of a hologram named Addison (Caitlin Bassett). See Ben in action in the above sneak peek. Set nearly 30 years after Beckett stepped into the...
People Are Sharing The Movie Or TV Lines That Emotionally Destroyed Them, And Brace Yourself — They're Absolutely Gut-Wrenching
"Pretty sure hearing that line caused fireworks to go off in my head. It was like someone had turned the lights back on. I had a total epiphany."
‘Meet Cute’ Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Rescues Pete Davidson in Time-Traveling Rom-Com
Kaley Cuoco has perfected the meet-cute through endless starts to a budding romance with Pete Davidson. Peacock original film “Meet Cute” is a time-traveling romantic comedy starring “The Flight Attendant” Emmy nominee Cuoco as Sheila, a perfectionist who is looking for her ideal happily ever after with Gary (Davidson). The modern twist on “Groundhog Day” takes a dark turn as Sheila reveals in the trailer she has to kill her other self to not exist in the same timeline, and that she hopes to take away Gary’s painful trauma to make him the perfect partner. “Meet Cute” premieres September 21 on Peacock. The...
