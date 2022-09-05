Physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee) embarks on the adventure of a lifetime in a new trailer for NBC’s revival of Quantum Leap (premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c). Much like Dr. Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula), Ben is struggling to remember who he was, upon landing behind the wheel of a year in the year 1985. But at least runs into some help, in the form of a hologram named Addison (Caitlin Bassett). See Ben in action in the above sneak peek. Set nearly 30 years after Beckett stepped into the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO