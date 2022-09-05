Turn up the volume with these 7 unmissable Labor Day tech deals

Labor Day in the US is always accompanied by the major online retailers using the occasion to cut prices on a whole load of tech. This year, there are some top savings from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon who have slashed prices on everything from headphones and TVs to gaming bundles and more.

We've been having a sift through the offers and have picked out some of the best Labor Day tech deals, including a brilliant saving on the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro , which have been reduced from $214 to $179.99 over at Walmart . They come with a MagSafe charging case too, making this a great time to take the plunge if you've been waiting for a price drop.

Check out our picks below for more top Labor Day deals.

We've already mentioned the great deal on the Apple AirPods Pro , but if something a little different is on your wish list, then the Bose QuietComfort earbuds come highly recommended - especially as Best Buy have cut the price from $279 down to $199 . This 28% off offer in both Triple Black and Soapstone offer true wireless noise cancelling so you can get the most from your music.

Amazon are also in on the action and have slashed the price of the excellent Galaxy Buds Live by 40%, taking them down from $149.99 to $89.99 . These true wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling and come with charging case. A quick five minute charge will give you an hour of playtime - a great option if you're running late and forgot to charge them previously.

If you're looking to share your tunes with friends and family rather than keep them all to yourself, then the Sony SRSXB33 Extra Bass portable speaker is worth your attention. Walmart have knocked the price down from $169.99 to $126 and the speaker is available in both black and blue. The SRSXB33 offers up to 24 hours of battery life and is waterproof thanks to its IP67 rating.

Next up we have a TV - and a pretty big one at that! With TV and film streaming services and the current generation of games consoles taking full advantage of 4K technology, now is a great time to invest in something that will last you years - and this TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV has been slashed in price by Walmart for Labor Day. It's currently down from $448 to $298 and features Roku Search, while the free Roku remote app turns your smartphone or tablet into a Roku remote with the added benefit of voice control.

If you're a gamer, then there's a great deal at Walmart on this Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 which was $79, and now costs $40 . You'll get a Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard, a Razer Black Shark V2 X a Razer Death adder Essential mouse and Razer Gigantus V2 mouse pad in the package.

Finally, if you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 7 but have yet to pick one up, then Best Buy have a top offer on the 45mm model. They've shaved $70 from the list price, taking it down from $429 to $359 . As if that deal wasn't sweet enough, you'll also get four months of Apple Fitness+ free and an Apple Music subscription for up to six months if you're a new or returning subscriber.