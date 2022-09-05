ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcaster ruled invalid for Ohio Nov. ballot files complaint

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election filed a court complaint Friday as she continues to push for her place on the November ballot in Ohio’s secretary of state race.

Terpeshore “Tore” Maras alleged more of the voter signatures she submitted as an independent should be counted as valid, and that Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office did not follow their own procedures for counting her signatures. The complaint comes after Maras was declared ineligible by her opponent’s office and ruled against by a judge.

Judge rules against podcaster seeking to run Ohio elections

LaRose’s office said she fell short of the 5,000 signatures needed to put her name on the ballot by dozens.

In an Aug. 26 ruling, retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrence O’Donnell heard the challenge to the signatures that initially had qualified Maras. O’Donnell determined that 18 of 35 challenged signatures were invalid.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Secretary of State’s office said it “does not comment on litigation.”

Maras questions the legitimacy of the 2020 election and has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory on her podcast, “Tore Says.” She previously qualified as a Republican candidate for the ballot back in February, but fell short of the required valid signatures.

Ohio women outpacing men in new voter registration

Her platform for secretary of state includes scrapping all voting machines and returning to exclusively paper ballots, according to her website.

The Democratic nominee for secretary of state is small business owner and city councilperson Chelsea Clark.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Fox 19

Decisive Ohio abortion case to be heard in Hamilton County Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hearing is scheduled in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Thursday to decide the future of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. The ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio are among the plaintiffs who filed the case against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Sept. 2 arguing the ban violates the Ohio constitution.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Donnelly approved to run as an Independent in Ohio 63rd District

The Trumbull County Board of Elections unanimously rejected State Representative Mike Loychik's legal challenge for Jennifer Donnelly to run as an independent in the November election. The challenge alleged that Donnelly had voted as a Democrat multiple times and over a residency concern. The challenge also claimed that certain Trumbull...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Ohio bill aims to stop baby formula price gouging

Recently introduced House Bill 718 would prohibit price gouging for infant formula. The legislation was introduced by Representatives Jeff Crossman (D-Parma) and Shayla Davis (D-Garfield Heights), who said it will ease the financial burden on families.
OHIO STATE
Will Ohio tax canceled student loan debt?

"I don't think there would be any interest in the Senate to tax something like that," said State Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), who is backing a bill to repeal the state's personal income tax.
OHIO STATE
The Athens NEWS

Edwards lists accomplishments, Conrath points out stark differences between the two

Labor Day traditionally is the unofficial start of the campaign season and two local residents who may end up in a fight for the Ohio State House’s 94th District seat have wasted no time in pointing out their stark differences. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is up for re-election in November for the seat that Athens lawyer and businesswoman Tanya Conrath hopes to take. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation

The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, and the president and Intel both strong-arming Congress into passing it over a year after its inception. The groundbreaking ceremony itself was withheld until that legislation cleared Biden's desk, allowing him to attend the Friday event as well.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
OHIO STATE
