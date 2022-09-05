ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
city-countyobserver.com

Frontier League Wild Card game suspended

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – The 2022 Frontier League West Division Wild Card game has officially been suspended to Wednesday, September 7 due to field lighting issues. The Boomers immediately went as Brett Adcock, putting the first four men on base, concluding with an RBI single from Mike Hart. Clint Hardy answered with a sacrifice fly RBI to double the lead.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Aces fall to Tennessee State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Giulia Cardona recorded 18 kills, 6 digs and 5 aces on Tuesday night in a 3-1 loss to Tennessee State inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Cardona led all players with her kill and ace tallies. Emilee Scheumann totaled 11 kills for the University of Evansville volleyball team while Melanie Feliciano finished with 8. Blakeley Freeman and Feliciano led the way with 11 digs while Kora Ruff added 37 assists.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Otters can’t overcome early runs in Wild Card loss

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – After the game was delayed due to stadium light issues Tuesday night, the Evansville Otters’ season came to a close Wednesday afternoon with a 5-1 loss against the Schaumburg Boomers. The Boomers immediately went as Brett Adcock, putting the first four men on base, concluding...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, KY
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
city-countyobserver.com

Trailblazers Golf takes fourth at Rend Lake Fall Invitational

– The Fall 2022 VU Golf season continues to pick up steam as the Trailblazers took part in their second tournament of the year Tuesday at the Rend Lake College Fall Invitational at Rend Lake Golf Course in Ina, Ill. VU battled in the one-day, 36-hole tournament to finish fourth...
INA, IL
city-countyobserver.com

USI takes on a trio in the Chattanooga Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (0-6, 0-0 OVC) takes a trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee for the Chattanooga Classic. The Screaming Eagles will battle Miami (OH) University (2-4) Friday at noon before dueling against the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (1-5) Friday at 6 p.m. USI rounds out the classic by facing Duquesne University (1-5) Saturday at 1 p.m. All game times are central.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Volleyball welcomes Tennessee State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Looking to remain perfect at home, the University of Evansville volleyball team will face Tennessee State at 6 p.m. on Tuesday inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Facing crosstown squad USI in last week’s home opener, the Purple Aces finished with a 3-0 victory. As a team, UE...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

USI Falls to Former Conference Foe, 5-1

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer fell to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Monday, 5-1. A strong second half from the Cougars put the game out of reach for the Screaming Eagles. USI falls to 0-4 on the season while SIUE moves to 2-1-1. The Cougars got things going in the first half with two goals just 19 seconds apart at the 19:08 and 19:29 marks by Max Broughton and Pau Palacin to give SIUE an early 2-0 lead. The Eagles were able to cut the lead in half before halftime with a goal from Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri) at the 37:41 mark, assisted on by Marky Lara (Evansville, Indiana). That was Nevins first goal on the season and 11th of his career.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Harper
Person
Ryan
wvxu.org

LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati

Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Header#Evansville Otters#Rbi
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

USI events and updates for the week of 9/6/2022

Chicago-based artist Cass Davis to exhibit at New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art. The USI New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art is proud to present Revelations featuring installation, sculpture, textile and video works by Chicago-based artist Cass Davis. The exhibition will be on display Saturday, September 10 through November 5.
EVANSVILLE, IN
AccuWeather

Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing

Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Northern Kentucky Tribune

First National Bank of Kentucky expands its footprint in NKY to a new location on Florence US-42

First National Bank of Kentucky, under the leadership of President Lytle Thomas, will open its third new office in the last 18 months at a prime location on US-42 in Florence. This is the bank’s sixth retail branch and second Northern Kentucky banking center. It will serve a growing customer base in Boone County and expand the bank’s mission, Thomas says, of “local people serving local customers.”
FLORENCE, KY
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Power Outages Reported on Ludlow Hill in Lawrenceburg

LMU is working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. UPDATE: All power has been restored, according to the City of Lawrenceburg. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities is working to restore power on Ludlow Hill. According to a news release from the City of Lawrenceburg, outages have...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy