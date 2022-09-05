EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer fell to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Monday, 5-1. A strong second half from the Cougars put the game out of reach for the Screaming Eagles. USI falls to 0-4 on the season while SIUE moves to 2-1-1. The Cougars got things going in the first half with two goals just 19 seconds apart at the 19:08 and 19:29 marks by Max Broughton and Pau Palacin to give SIUE an early 2-0 lead. The Eagles were able to cut the lead in half before halftime with a goal from Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri) at the 37:41 mark, assisted on by Marky Lara (Evansville, Indiana). That was Nevins first goal on the season and 11th of his career.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO