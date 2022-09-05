Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
USI Picked 5th In OVC By Blue Ribbon Basketball Simmons Named To Preseason All-OVC Squad
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball was predicted to place fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) by Blue Ribbon Basketball Magazine. The official OVC preseason poll will be released in October at the league’s annual basketball media day. The Screaming Eagles are...
city-countyobserver.com
Frontier League Wild Card game suspended
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – The 2022 Frontier League West Division Wild Card game has officially been suspended to Wednesday, September 7 due to field lighting issues. The Boomers immediately went as Brett Adcock, putting the first four men on base, concluding with an RBI single from Mike Hart. Clint Hardy answered with a sacrifice fly RBI to double the lead.
city-countyobserver.com
Aces fall to Tennessee State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Giulia Cardona recorded 18 kills, 6 digs and 5 aces on Tuesday night in a 3-1 loss to Tennessee State inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Cardona led all players with her kill and ace tallies. Emilee Scheumann totaled 11 kills for the University of Evansville volleyball team while Melanie Feliciano finished with 8. Blakeley Freeman and Feliciano led the way with 11 digs while Kora Ruff added 37 assists.
city-countyobserver.com
Otters can’t overcome early runs in Wild Card loss
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – After the game was delayed due to stadium light issues Tuesday night, the Evansville Otters’ season came to a close Wednesday afternoon with a 5-1 loss against the Schaumburg Boomers. The Boomers immediately went as Brett Adcock, putting the first four men on base, concluding...
city-countyobserver.com
Trailblazers Golf takes fourth at Rend Lake Fall Invitational
– The Fall 2022 VU Golf season continues to pick up steam as the Trailblazers took part in their second tournament of the year Tuesday at the Rend Lake College Fall Invitational at Rend Lake Golf Course in Ina, Ill. VU battled in the one-day, 36-hole tournament to finish fourth...
city-countyobserver.com
USI takes on a trio in the Chattanooga Classic
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (0-6, 0-0 OVC) takes a trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee for the Chattanooga Classic. The Screaming Eagles will battle Miami (OH) University (2-4) Friday at noon before dueling against the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (1-5) Friday at 6 p.m. USI rounds out the classic by facing Duquesne University (1-5) Saturday at 1 p.m. All game times are central.
city-countyobserver.com
Volleyball welcomes Tennessee State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Looking to remain perfect at home, the University of Evansville volleyball team will face Tennessee State at 6 p.m. on Tuesday inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Facing crosstown squad USI in last week’s home opener, the Purple Aces finished with a 3-0 victory. As a team, UE...
city-countyobserver.com
USI Falls to Former Conference Foe, 5-1
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer fell to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Monday, 5-1. A strong second half from the Cougars put the game out of reach for the Screaming Eagles. USI falls to 0-4 on the season while SIUE moves to 2-1-1. The Cougars got things going in the first half with two goals just 19 seconds apart at the 19:08 and 19:29 marks by Max Broughton and Pau Palacin to give SIUE an early 2-0 lead. The Eagles were able to cut the lead in half before halftime with a goal from Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri) at the 37:41 mark, assisted on by Marky Lara (Evansville, Indiana). That was Nevins first goal on the season and 11th of his career.
WKRC
Video: Newport Central Catholic player makes "kick save" to keep volleyball point alive
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While there are certain ways in volleyball a player can make contact with the ball, using the foot -- albeit extremely rare -- is one of them. A Newport Central Catholic High School player did just that to save a point in a match on Saturday at Scott High School.
Milford running back Natwan Webster voted WCPO player of the week
Milford senior running back Natwan Webster rushed for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Eagles' 47-21 win over visiting Loveland.
Report: Non-Conference Football Series Canceled
The Bearcats are dropping to three non-conference games moving forward.
wvxu.org
LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati
Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
city-countyobserver.com
USI events and updates for the week of 9/6/2022
Chicago-based artist Cass Davis to exhibit at New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art. The USI New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art is proud to present Revelations featuring installation, sculpture, textile and video works by Chicago-based artist Cass Davis. The exhibition will be on display Saturday, September 10 through November 5.
Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
First National Bank of Kentucky expands its footprint in NKY to a new location on Florence US-42
First National Bank of Kentucky, under the leadership of President Lytle Thomas, will open its third new office in the last 18 months at a prime location on US-42 in Florence. This is the bank’s sixth retail branch and second Northern Kentucky banking center. It will serve a growing customer base in Boone County and expand the bank’s mission, Thomas says, of “local people serving local customers.”
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
eaglecountryonline.com
Power Outages Reported on Ludlow Hill in Lawrenceburg
LMU is working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. UPDATE: All power has been restored, according to the City of Lawrenceburg. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities is working to restore power on Ludlow Hill. According to a news release from the City of Lawrenceburg, outages have...
