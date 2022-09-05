Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana BelcherAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
Chick-fil-A rolls out new milkshake flavor, brings back spicy sandwich
ATLANTA — Fall is in the air at Chick-fil-A and for the first time in four years, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain is rolling out a new milkshake flavor. The Autumn Spice Milkshake combines its popular Icedream with cinnamon and crunchy pieces of brown sugar cookies, they said. Returning to...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Albany Herald
ON THE MARKET: Luxury Atlanta estate used in CW series 'Legacies' features multiple homes, sporting facilities
Kent Rock Manor is a luxury estate in Loganville which was made famous by the CW series, “Legacies” as the Salvatore Boarding School, and was once featured on MTV's Teen Cribs. The 50+ acre property features several distinct buildings including a manor with gated access, a carriage house...
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Atlanta’s Oldest Building Will Host A Craft Market For The Holidays
If you like to be prepared for the holidays, then you’re going to want to drop a pin on this spectacular craft holiday market. Shannon Mulkey and Christy Petterson have just announced the anticipated return of their Indie Craft Experience, taking place at the historic Georgia Freight Depot. Downtown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia
Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
fox5atlanta.com
About 'Portia'
If there's one thing FOX 5's Portia Bruner loves to do, it is telling stories. For more than 20 years, she's been talking to everyone from Nelson Mandela to giggling children on Atlanta's playgrounds to share inspiration and information with Georgians. Now, on the talk show "Portia," the veteran FOX 5 personality focuses on the issues and needs of Black women in a way that both informs and uplifts viewers.
secretatlanta.co
The Southeast’s Scariest Haunted House Returns To Atlanta This Spooky Season
If you’re a Halloween super fan anticipating all the tricks and treats that come along with the spooky season, you should definitely check out NETHERWORLD this Halloween! As Atlanta’s most popular self-guided, dark attraction, Netherworld is one of the most highly acclaimed Haunted Houses in the states. Famous for its over-the-top special effects, unique make-up, elaborate costuming, skilled stunt actors and unusual themes.
New children's book is a dream come true for two Forsyth County women
(Forsyth County, GA) The publication of a new children’s book, Kiki Comes Home, is an exciting achievement for two Forsyth County women. Sharing the story was something the author, Laurel Hamby, had dreamed about for years. But for Ginny Hubbard, the book’s illustrator, the chance to work on her first illustration project at age 85 was an unexpected gift.
IN THIS ARTICLE
secretatlanta.co
The North Georgia Fair Returns This Fall For More Family Fun
Any true Georgian knows the we enjoy our fairs just as much as the next southern state. This year is no different. Coming back into town this year is the annual North Georgia Fair in Gwinnett County. The dates are September 22- October 2. Attendees will be able to enjoy...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
fox5atlanta.com
New documentary follows intense journey of 'The Ark of Lilburn'
If you live in Lilburn, you've probably passed Porter Steel many times, but you may or may not know that within its gates was a 54-foot boat destined for the Gulf. That boat and the work it took to move it is the subject of a documentary called 'The Ark of Lilburn.'
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Herschel Walker discusses Atlanta Medical Center closure in exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta
GOP challenger Herschel Walker discussed Wellstar's decision to close Atlanta Medical Center in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. Sen. Raphael Warnock shared his differing approach last week.
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Walmart opens "Big Blue" mobile pharmacy after arson
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - As the Peachtree City Walmart continues to recover from an arson, "Big Blue" the mobile pharmacy has rolled in to the rescue. On Aug. 24, 2022, FOX 5 Atlanta confirmed that a 14-year-old girl was responsible for starting the fire last week while shopping with her mother. Authorities have not released the girl's name.
abcnews4.com
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN Newsource/CBS46) — When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. Austin has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now...
“Kia Boyz” viral trend leading to car thefts across the country now hitting metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A viral social media trend that’s leading to a rash of car thefts across the country is now hitting Metro Atlanta. Atlanta Police tell Channel 2 Action News that they’ve made several arrests of thieves accused of stealing Kias and Hyundais. Police said the thieves believe they’re easier to steal.
CBS 46
Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
fox5atlanta.com
'God bless her so much': Homeless man grateful for Atlanta student's generosity, despite cops being called
ATLANTA - A homeless man from Atlanta is grateful for the compassion a college student showed him, trying to buy him a meal at Popeye's after workers called the police to have her arrested. That man, Jazz Reese, said he never expected the video of the incident to go viral....
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows brawl breakout at mall
Cellphone video shows a brawl erupt on the second floor of Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. One woman told FOX 5 she was at the mall with her three children when the huge fight broke out.
howafrica.com
Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals
Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
Comments / 0