Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
munaluchi

Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

About 'Portia'

If there's one thing FOX 5's Portia Bruner loves to do, it is telling stories. For more than 20 years, she's been talking to everyone from Nelson Mandela to giggling children on Atlanta's playgrounds to share inspiration and information with Georgians. Now, on the talk show "Portia," the veteran FOX 5 personality focuses on the issues and needs of Black women in a way that both informs and uplifts viewers.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Southeast’s Scariest Haunted House Returns To Atlanta This Spooky Season

If you’re a Halloween super fan anticipating all the tricks and treats that come along with the spooky season, you should definitely check out NETHERWORLD this Halloween! As Atlanta’s most popular self-guided, dark attraction, Netherworld is one of the most highly acclaimed Haunted Houses in the states. Famous for its over-the-top special effects, unique make-up, elaborate costuming, skilled stunt actors and unusual themes.
ATLANTA, GA
#The Food Network
townandtourist.com

15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New documentary follows intense journey of 'The Ark of Lilburn'

If you live in Lilburn, you've probably passed Porter Steel many times, but you may or may not know that within its gates was a 54-foot boat destined for the Gulf. That boat and the work it took to move it is the subject of a documentary called 'The Ark of Lilburn.'
LILBURN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Walmart opens "Big Blue" mobile pharmacy after arson

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - As the Peachtree City Walmart continues to recover from an arson, "Big Blue" the mobile pharmacy has rolled in to the rescue. On Aug. 24, 2022, FOX 5 Atlanta confirmed that a 14-year-old girl was responsible for starting the fire last week while shopping with her mother. Authorities have not released the girl's name.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
CBS 46

Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows brawl breakout at mall

Cellphone video shows a brawl erupt on the second floor of Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. One woman told FOX 5 she was at the mall with her three children when the huge fight broke out.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
howafrica.com

Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals

Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
ATLANTA, GA

