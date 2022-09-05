ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

‘The standard doesn’t need motivation’ for Georgia football

Junior running back Kendall Milton and sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell spoke with the media at the final availability before Georgia’s home-opener against Samford. Four days after a 49-3 victory over Oregon, the players stressed the importance of practice and its effect on their team. Receivers at every position.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA students compete in season two of NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’

The 2022 “Capital One College Bowl” is quickly approaching and no — it’s not football — it’s a trivia tournament. Hosted by NFL hall-of-famer Peyton Manning, NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl” is a “battle of the brains” in which universities from across the country compete head-to-head for the chance to win not only bragging rights, but scholarship money.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

A new era: The past, present and future of Georgia soccer

Georgia soccer has not been the picture of success for some time now. Since 2015, Georgia has only had two winning seasons. When he was hired in 2015, former Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said he was optimistic about taking the program to new heights. “It is a winning program...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Smart updates status of injured freshmen following lackluster practice

Preparations for this weekend's home game against Samford have begun for Georgia, and according to head coach Kirby Smart, the team had one of their best practices of the year on Monday. However, he was not as pleased with the effort displayed in Tuesday’s practice. “To be honest, I...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Washington State
Athens, GA
Football
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Red and Black

Insider: Georgia football practice observations

Following a strong start to the season with a 49-3 rout of former No.11-ranked Oregon, Georgia football had a productive practice on Monday. However, on Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart was not as pleased with the level of intensity as they prepare for their home opener against Samford. Here are The Red & Black’s observations:
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart discusses transfer portal, keeping players in the fold: 'I think you be very fair and honest'

Kirby Smart understands the situation Georgia is in at quarterback with Stetson Bennett having opted to return for a final season in Athens. While the former walk-on could have very well ridden off into the sunset after helping the Bulldogs to a first national championship since 1980, he made the choice to have one last go-around in hopes of back-to-back titles.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#Washington Street#Food And Drink#Espresso Martini#American Football#Bulldogs#The Red Black
Red and Black

Weekend preview: Rap Fest, Water Festival and more

WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. WHAT: Get nostalgic at this ‘90s-themed night of music, comedy, drag, burlesque and more. WHAT: Join “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate” singer Briston Maroney for some live indie music. WHEN: 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Georgia Theatre. PRICE: $23-$27 Friday, Sept. 9. POLITICAL TALK.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA minus God

As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
flagpole.com

Calendar Pick: Athens Rap Fest

The 40 Watt will host Athens Rap Fest on Sept. 9, a rap and hip hop festival featuring vendors and performances from Gue$$, Young Esco Da Don, Gloxkboy Fat, RR Hunxho, KFamouz, Kxng Blanco, Dre Carr, RR Kobe, RR Black, Sajaad, Lil Ken, Nick Capri, Tyl3r Davis, Cbands and Drew Madden. The event is presented by local hip-hop promoter, sound engineer at Full Moon Studio and rapper Gue$$, in conjunction with local talent company Bag Talk. The night will be hosted by Trvy, an Athens-area musician and finalist of last year’s Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Award.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more

In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Construction delays at The William leave students displaced

When most students signed a lease at The William apartments, they were promised a brand new luxury student apartment complex full of state-of-the-art amenities, a location walkable to campus and “design forward student living.”. The complex, located on North Finley Street, ran a strong social media marketing campaign after...
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

Immediate Housing and Roommate Regrets

I am living off campus for the first time, and I’m having kind of a hard time. I have two roommates: one who is a casual friend from school, and the other is one of their friends. The place that we’re renting is not in very good condition. The floors are uneven, and it smells old (if that makes sense). At first I thought it was going to be a cool old house, but now it’s just a gross old house. On top of that, my roommates are jerks—I don’t know how else to put it. They drink too much and are loud, they leave messes around the house, and one doesn’t pick up after their super sweet cat. I hate the thought of forfeiting my deposit, but I’m not sure how much more I can take. Any advice?
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Morning headlines: Changes coming to Prince Avenue later this month

Changes are coming to Prince Avenue later this month - at least temorarily. Work is set to begin in a few weeks on a roughly half-mile stretch of the road that will do away with two vehicle lanes in each direction in favor of three lanes – one in each direction with a center turn lane, along with separated bike lanes. The change is set to last just 60 days once the temporary work is complete.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Lakefront Home Provides Unobstructed Lake Views in Greensboro Hits Market for $2.495M

The Estate in Greensboro is a luxurious home featuring a complete interior and exterior improvement now available for sale. This home located at 1330 Dogwood Dr, Greensboro, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,242 square feet of living spaces. Call Riezl Baker – Luxury Lake Oconee (Phone: 706 347-2625) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy