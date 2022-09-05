Read full article on original website
Red and Black
‘The standard doesn’t need motivation’ for Georgia football
Junior running back Kendall Milton and sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell spoke with the media at the final availability before Georgia’s home-opener against Samford. Four days after a 49-3 victory over Oregon, the players stressed the importance of practice and its effect on their team. Receivers at every position.
Red and Black
UGA students compete in season two of NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’
The 2022 “Capital One College Bowl” is quickly approaching and no — it’s not football — it’s a trivia tournament. Hosted by NFL hall-of-famer Peyton Manning, NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl” is a “battle of the brains” in which universities from across the country compete head-to-head for the chance to win not only bragging rights, but scholarship money.
Red and Black
A new era: The past, present and future of Georgia soccer
Georgia soccer has not been the picture of success for some time now. Since 2015, Georgia has only had two winning seasons. When he was hired in 2015, former Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said he was optimistic about taking the program to new heights. “It is a winning program...
Red and Black
Smart updates status of injured freshmen following lackluster practice
Preparations for this weekend's home game against Samford have begun for Georgia, and according to head coach Kirby Smart, the team had one of their best practices of the year on Monday. However, he was not as pleased with the effort displayed in Tuesday’s practice. “To be honest, I...
Red and Black
Insider: Georgia football practice observations
Following a strong start to the season with a 49-3 rout of former No.11-ranked Oregon, Georgia football had a productive practice on Monday. However, on Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart was not as pleased with the level of intensity as they prepare for their home opener against Samford. Here are The Red & Black’s observations:
Red and Black
Georgia Volleyball finishes Bulldog Classic 2-1, Evans reaches 1,000 career kills
Georgia volleyball closed out the Bulldog Classic on Saturday, Sept. 3 with their fifth 3-0 set sweep of the season against Charleston but fell short to Texas Tech in a tough 3-1 battle. Senior outside hitter Kacie Evans earned her 1,000th career kill late into set three, receiving a standing ovation in Stegeman Coliseum.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart discusses transfer portal, keeping players in the fold: 'I think you be very fair and honest'
Kirby Smart understands the situation Georgia is in at quarterback with Stetson Bennett having opted to return for a final season in Athens. While the former walk-on could have very well ridden off into the sunset after helping the Bulldogs to a first national championship since 1980, he made the choice to have one last go-around in hopes of back-to-back titles.
Red and Black
Weekend preview: Rap Fest, Water Festival and more
WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. WHAT: Get nostalgic at this ‘90s-themed night of music, comedy, drag, burlesque and more. WHAT: Join “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate” singer Briston Maroney for some live indie music. WHEN: 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Georgia Theatre. PRICE: $23-$27 Friday, Sept. 9. POLITICAL TALK.
Red and Black
Athens restaurant roundup: student nights at Farm Burger, the Culinary Market returns and more
Summer is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Every Wednesday from 4-9 p.m., college students can order a Build Your Own Burger kit starting from $5 at Farm Burger. Students must show a valid student I.D. in order to redeem the offer.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA minus God
As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
Albany Herald
ON THE MARKET: Luxury Atlanta estate used in CW series 'Legacies' features multiple homes, sporting facilities
Kent Rock Manor is a luxury estate in Loganville which was made famous by the CW series, “Legacies” as the Salvatore Boarding School, and was once featured on MTV's Teen Cribs. The 50+ acre property features several distinct buildings including a manor with gated access, a carriage house...
flagpole.com
Calendar Pick: Athens Rap Fest
The 40 Watt will host Athens Rap Fest on Sept. 9, a rap and hip hop festival featuring vendors and performances from Gue$$, Young Esco Da Don, Gloxkboy Fat, RR Hunxho, KFamouz, Kxng Blanco, Dre Carr, RR Kobe, RR Black, Sajaad, Lil Ken, Nick Capri, Tyl3r Davis, Cbands and Drew Madden. The event is presented by local hip-hop promoter, sound engineer at Full Moon Studio and rapper Gue$$, in conjunction with local talent company Bag Talk. The night will be hosted by Trvy, an Athens-area musician and finalist of last year’s Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Award.
secretatlanta.co
The North Georgia Fair Returns This Fall For More Family Fun
Any true Georgian knows the we enjoy our fairs just as much as the next southern state. This year is no different. Coming back into town this year is the annual North Georgia Fair in Gwinnett County. The dates are September 22- October 2. Attendees will be able to enjoy...
atlantaonthecheap.com
FREE! Movies Under the Stars on Fridays at The Point (featuring classic films)
Head to The Point (formerly known as Emory Point) every Friday in September for classic films under the stars!. The shows begin at 8:30 p.m. and run approximately till 10:30. The movies are FREE and lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring a blanket or chair. OR,...
Red and Black
UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more
In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
Red and Black
Construction delays at The William leave students displaced
When most students signed a lease at The William apartments, they were promised a brand new luxury student apartment complex full of state-of-the-art amenities, a location walkable to campus and “design forward student living.”. The complex, located on North Finley Street, ran a strong social media marketing campaign after...
flagpole.com
Immediate Housing and Roommate Regrets
I am living off campus for the first time, and I’m having kind of a hard time. I have two roommates: one who is a casual friend from school, and the other is one of their friends. The place that we’re renting is not in very good condition. The floors are uneven, and it smells old (if that makes sense). At first I thought it was going to be a cool old house, but now it’s just a gross old house. On top of that, my roommates are jerks—I don’t know how else to put it. They drink too much and are loud, they leave messes around the house, and one doesn’t pick up after their super sweet cat. I hate the thought of forfeiting my deposit, but I’m not sure how much more I can take. Any advice?
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Changes coming to Prince Avenue later this month
Changes are coming to Prince Avenue later this month - at least temorarily. Work is set to begin in a few weeks on a roughly half-mile stretch of the road that will do away with two vehicle lanes in each direction in favor of three lanes – one in each direction with a center turn lane, along with separated bike lanes. The change is set to last just 60 days once the temporary work is complete.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Lakefront Home Provides Unobstructed Lake Views in Greensboro Hits Market for $2.495M
The Estate in Greensboro is a luxurious home featuring a complete interior and exterior improvement now available for sale. This home located at 1330 Dogwood Dr, Greensboro, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,242 square feet of living spaces. Call Riezl Baker – Luxury Lake Oconee (Phone: 706 347-2625) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greensboro.
