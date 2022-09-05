Read full article on original website
SIU Carbondale enrolls largest freshman class in 6 years
CARBONDALE, Ill. — With its largest class of new freshmen in six years, Southern Illinois University Carbondale has enjoyed a second year of stable enrollment, totaling 11,107, just 1.4% lower than 2021. This fall, 1,518 Salukis are starting their college career, an increase of 6.8% over their predecessors. In 2021, the university welcomed 1,422 new students.
Bruce Weber will be back in southern Illinois to highlight Saluki Tipoff Dinner
Saluki Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bruce Weber will highlight the Saluki Tip-Off Dinner next month at Kokopelli Golf Club. During his five seasons at SIU, Weber’s teams compiled a 103-54 record, advanced to two NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance, plus an NIT appearance. The Salukis beat...
The U.S. DOT is pumping more money into Carbondale's multimodal station
The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving an additional $4.3 million towards the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station in Carbondale. The City of Carbondale reports the total grant funding for the project is now at $21 million. The new station will house Amtrak, the Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale...
SIU-C's fall enrollment numbers show a larger freshmen class and stable overall numbers
Fall enrollment numbers are out for SIU-Carbondale and school officials are heralding the largest freshmen class in six years. The class is welcoming 15-hundred-18 students to the Carbondale campus. Overall, enrollment is down 1.4% and comes in at 11,107. School officials say the emphasis on adding more local students is...
A Carbondale woman is accused of burglarizing a pair of local businesses
A Carbondale woman has been arrested for a pair of burglaries recently at local businesses. Carbondale Police say 26-year-old Antonia Turby is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on August 24 and another on Saturday in the1200 block of West Main Street. Turby...
A bus driver is killed in a traffic crash in southeast Missouri
A southeast Missouri bus driver has died after the bus he was driving collided with another vehicle early Tuesday morning in Perry County Missouri. Perry County School District 32 reports 72-year-old James Kennedy was the bus driver who died in the accident. He was the uncle of Superintendent Andy Comstock.
