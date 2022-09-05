Sheriff’s Department concerned about motorcycle accidents; Defeat of Jesse James Days begins Wednesday; One month left to apply for Northfield Shares Grant

Read full article on original website
kymnradio.net
Fatal accident in Greenvale Township; New film of first re-enactment unearthed; Council approves 5th & Water developer
One person is reportedly dead from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash in Greenvale Township that occurred. at approximately 2:35pm yesterday. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department reported on social media that the crash involved a Fed Ex semi-truck and an SUV. Footage of the scene taken by the Twin Cities FOX affiliate’s helicopter showed a FedEx truck partially in a ditch and a badly damaged SUV on Foliage Avenue near 307th street. The two vehicles had obviously collided.
kymnradio.net
Council passes first cannabinoid reading; NH+C set to open Northfield Urgent Care clinic; Get home safe during DJJD
During their meeting on Tuesday night, the Northfield City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would regulate the sale of consumable cannabinoid products. When the Minnesota Legislature passed a law legalizing hemp in Minnesota, there were provisions in the law that also legalized consumable...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Driver found unbelted, near passenger seat in rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash near Oronoco. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 37-year-old male driver was found unbelted, on his back near the passenger seat. He was “in and out of consciousness,” and was taken to St....
KAAL-TV
Faribault man facing charges after fleeing police, reaching speeds of 100 mph
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit by many law enforcement agencies on Labor Day, Monday. Robert Vern Morgan, 39, appeared in Dodge County court on Tuesday and was charged with speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, careless driving, 5th-degree drug possession, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
fox9.com
Fatal wreck involving FedEx semi, SUV closes road near Northfield, Minn.
GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash in Dakota County shut down a stretch of road north of Northfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, the sheriff's office reports. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street in Greenvale Township. The sheriff's office says the crash is under...
'We're not happy' | South Washington County Schools cancel 12 bus routes ahead of school starting
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn — Most school districts have rebounded from last year's bus driver shortage, successfully getting kids to class during the first week of school. But South Washington County schools are still struggling to get the bus drivers they need. School officials say on the first day of...
Fatal crash shuts down stretch of westbound Highway 62 in Edina
EDINA, Minn. -- Minnesota officials say a stretch of highway in Edina will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.According to MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 is closed near France Avenue South - traffic is being diverted to France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the incident as a fatal crash. Details are limited, so check back for more information.
KIMT
Deputies stop boy, 16, for going 107 in a 55-mph zone while under the influence in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in Olmsted County stopped a 16-year-old boy who was believed to be under the influence for going 107 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone last week. The boy is facing 4th-degree DWI, reckless driving, driving without a license, drug possession and speeding. The boy...
More details released on crash that killed former Gophers track star
A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Bloomington that left a former University of Minnesota track and field standout dead. Eric Walker, 25, died on Saturday, a week after the Aug. 27 crash on Old Shakopee Road at the exit ramp from Hwy. 77. A...
KIMT
2 dead in plane crash near Red Wing, took off from Rochester
BAY CITY, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
mygateway.news
Spring Valley man arrested by State Patrol for OWI at El Paso Day Parade
EL PASO, WI – Robert Francis Brodersen, 83 years of age, from Spring Valley, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol...
kymnradio.net
Council to further discuss cannabinoids tonight; Work on the Depot is ‘essentially done;’ Hispanic Heritage Festival set for September 17th
The Northfield City Council will meet tonight in the Council Chambers in City Hall. Among the items on tonight’s agenda, the Council will consider a recommendation for the preferred developer of the 5th & Water Street project, they will discuss flood control policy as it relates to the neighborhood flooding issues, and there will be further discussion regarding a city policy on the licensing and sale of consumable cannabinoid products.
Police identify two killed in Tuesday plane crash
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims who died in a small plane crash in Bay City, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.
KAAL-TV
Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in Rapid City, SD
(ABC 6 News) – A Mantorville, MN man reported missing on Tuesday, was found dead at the bottom of a cliff near the Stratobowl, southwest of Rapid City, SD. Alex Verburg, 24, was found deceased in a rugged area at the bottom of a cliff at the Stratobowl, an area within the limits of the Black Hills National Forest southwest of Rapid City.
kymnradio.net
Ben Martig and Jami Reister discuss Sept. 6 Northfield City Council Meeting
Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig and Mayor Pro Tem/Councilor Jami Reister talk about the September 6 City Council meeting. Topics include the downtown redevelopment project at 5th and Division Streets and edible cannabinoids.
Man charged for involvement in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar
Police in St. Paul said they have arrested a suspect as part of an investigation into a shootout that left a man dead near a Rice Street bar. Demetrius Lott, 26, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday during a raid at the Motel 6 on Old Hudson Road. Lott faces a dangerous weapons charge relating to the shootout on Aug. 31.
Former high school hockey player, flight instructor ID'd as pair killed in plane crash
A 20-year-old former southeast Minnesota high school hockey player and his flight instructor have been identified as the pair killed in a plane crash near Red Wing this week. According to Rochester Lourdes Boys Hockey, Ethan Smith, 20, and his flight instructor, 28-year-old John Zeman, died in the crash that happened on Tuesday.
Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
