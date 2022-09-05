Sheriff’s Department concerned about motorcycle accidents; Defeat of Jesse James Days begins Wednesday; One month left to apply for Northfield Shares Grant

The Northfield City Council will meet tonight in the Council Chambers in City Hall. Among the items on tonight’s agenda, the Council will consider a recommendation for the preferred developer of the 5th & Water Street project, they will discuss flood control policy as it relates to the neighborhood flooding issues, and there will be further discussion regarding a city policy on the licensing and sale of consumable cannabinoid products.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO