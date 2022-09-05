ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Sheriff’s Department concerned about motorcycle accidents; Defeat of Jesse James Days begins Wednesday; One month left to apply for Northfield Shares Grant

By Rich Larson
kymnradio.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kymnradio.net

Fatal accident in Greenvale Township; New film of first re-enactment unearthed; Council approves 5th & Water developer

One person is reportedly dead from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash in Greenvale Township that occurred. at approximately 2:35pm yesterday. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department reported on social media that the crash involved a Fed Ex semi-truck and an SUV. Footage of the scene taken by the Twin Cities FOX affiliate’s helicopter showed a FedEx truck partially in a ditch and a badly damaged SUV on Foliage Avenue near 307th street. The two vehicles had obviously collided.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Driver found unbelted, near passenger seat in rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash near Oronoco. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 37-year-old male driver was found unbelted, on his back near the passenger seat. He was “in and out of consciousness,” and was taken to St....
ORONOCO, MN
KAAL-TV

Faribault man facing charges after fleeing police, reaching speeds of 100 mph

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit by many law enforcement agencies on Labor Day, Monday. Robert Vern Morgan, 39, appeared in Dodge County court on Tuesday and was charged with speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, careless driving, 5th-degree drug possession, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Rice County, MN
Rice County, MN
Crime & Safety
KFIL Radio

Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
CANBY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal crash shuts down stretch of westbound Highway 62 in Edina

EDINA, Minn. -- Minnesota officials say a stretch of highway in Edina will be closed for several hours following a fatal crash Wednesday morning.According to MnDOT, westbound Highway 62 is closed near France Avenue South - traffic is being diverted to France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the incident as a fatal crash. Details are limited, so check back for more information. 
EDINA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
KIMT

2 dead in plane crash near Red Wing, took off from Rochester

BAY CITY, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle
kymnradio.net

Council to further discuss cannabinoids tonight; Work on the Depot is ‘essentially done;’ Hispanic Heritage Festival set for September 17th

The Northfield City Council will meet tonight in the Council Chambers in City Hall. Among the items on tonight’s agenda, the Council will consider a recommendation for the preferred developer of the 5th & Water Street project, they will discuss flood control policy as it relates to the neighborhood flooding issues, and there will be further discussion regarding a city policy on the licensing and sale of consumable cannabinoid products.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in Rapid City, SD

(ABC 6 News) – A Mantorville, MN man reported missing on Tuesday, was found dead at the bottom of a cliff near the Stratobowl, southwest of Rapid City, SD. Alex Verburg, 24, was found deceased in a rugged area at the bottom of a cliff at the Stratobowl, an area within the limits of the Black Hills National Forest southwest of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
LONG LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy