WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Earl bringing increased rip current risk along coast
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season is hundreds of miles off the Cape Fear coast but is still bringing impacts to local beaches. Hurricane Earl has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday evening.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TAKE A LOOK: Funnel cloud spotted by numerous people around Shallotte today
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Gusty storms slowly pushed through parts of Brunswick County today. In addition to the heavy rain and wind, a brief funnel cloud was reported near Shallotte. Thankfully, the funnel never touched the ground making it a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: rain odds lower into Friday, set to rise again this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a hot and occasionally stormy Tuesday and Wednesday, some small but pleasant changes are coming for the end of this work and school week. Thursday afternoon will have highs in the 80s with a 30% chance of a leftover shower or thundershower. Rain chances will shrink to 10% for most of Thursday night and Friday as fresh northeast breezes drive temperatures down to the 60s by Friday morning ahead of another trip to the 80s for Friday afternoon. Stay safe in the surf amid a continued moderate to high rip current risk owing to the distant passage of Hurricane Earl.
WITN
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY talks to expert on boat laws after speeding boat incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is continuing to investigate a man caught on video causing a large wake on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend. WWAY caught up with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach to find out what the laws are when it comes to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Speeding boater causes damage to boats, docks in Intracoastal Waterway
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A boater allegedly caused lots of damage to boats and docks along the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday. An NC Wildlife Resources Commission Officer says a man drove a 63-foot Cabin Cruiser down the waterway from Surf City towards Figure Eight Island. Jon Purinai...
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
The State Port Pilot
Fishing report: Flounder, flounder and even more flounder
After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. approves agreement with Boiling Spring Lakes for dam repairment
BOILING SPRINGS LAKE, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the interlocal agreement with the City of Boiling Spring Lakes for dam restoration on Sept. 6. Per the release, the county will provide $3 million to support Boiling Spring Lakes’ dam restoration projects. Earlier this...
thecentersquare.com
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: rain chances spike into the shorter workweek, tropics busy
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tropical systems have spoiled many past Cape Fear Labor Days but, here in 2022, enjoy generally nice weather here at home as Atlantic systems Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl remain nonthreatening. Westerlies will sling Danielle over progressively colder North Atlantic waters in the coming days; its remnants may eventually bring some gusty rains to northwestern Europe. Earl remains likely to become a hurricane this week; its track near or east of Bermuda will generate swell for an enhanced rip current risk on the Carolina Coast into the next few days. Please exercise caution when getting in the waters!
3 adults, 1 child injured in North Myrtle Beach boat fire
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three adults and a child were injured Monday in a boat fire in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. SCDNR spokesperson Greg Lucas told News13 that crews were called at 2:13 p.m. to the Johnny Causey Boat Landing in Cherry Grove. All four people were taken to a hospital. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than tourists flock to Wrightsville Beach over Labor Day weekend
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Tourists aren’t the only ones flocking to Wrighstville Beach over Labor Day weekend, so are jellyfish. According to Ocean Captain Sam Proffitt, Wrightsville Ocean Rescue had more than 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the weekend, wind patterns are most likely to blame.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dozens of traffic stops, one DWI arrest reported from Oak Island weekend patrols
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department was out in full force this past holiday weekend. While many people enjoyed a day off at the beach, members of the Department were patrolling the area. In total, the Oak Island Police Department conducted 79 traffic stops over...
House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announces Carolina Nights, a regional showcase series
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands. Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14. “Urban Soil has the unique ability […]
NTSB investigating small plane crash in Pender Co.
IVANHOE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has been opened after a small plane crashed into a corn field in Pender County on Monday. Pender County Emergency Management told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at a private farm near 11700 Shiloh Road in Ivanhoe. Officials said the plane lost all power […]
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County man takes home $355,316 in lottery winnings
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) – Darrell Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker from Cerro Gordo, is planning a trip to Hawaii after taking home $355,316 in lottery winnings from a $500,000 prize. He bought a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off at Circle K on Long Branch Road in Dunn, which gave...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WITN
Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in Onslow County will soon no longer have to conduct emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. WITN is told that the EPA approved a reduction...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County authorizes construction contract for 12 new classrooms at North Brunswick High School
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners authorized the contracts for the design and construction of an addition to North Brunswick High School on Tuesday, September 6. According to the construction contract, the addition is planned to be completed by Sept. 1 2024. For design, the...
