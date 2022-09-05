ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hurricane Earl bringing increased rip current risk along coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season is hundreds of miles off the Cape Fear coast but is still bringing impacts to local beaches. Hurricane Earl has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday evening.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: rain odds lower into Friday, set to rise again this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a hot and occasionally stormy Tuesday and Wednesday, some small but pleasant changes are coming for the end of this work and school week. Thursday afternoon will have highs in the 80s with a 30% chance of a leftover shower or thundershower. Rain chances will shrink to 10% for most of Thursday night and Friday as fresh northeast breezes drive temperatures down to the 60s by Friday morning ahead of another trip to the 80s for Friday afternoon. Stay safe in the surf amid a continued moderate to high rip current risk owing to the distant passage of Hurricane Earl.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
North Carolina State
Wrightsville Beach, NC
The State Port Pilot

Fishing report: Flounder, flounder and even more flounder

After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.
CALABASH, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: rain chances spike into the shorter workweek, tropics busy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tropical systems have spoiled many past Cape Fear Labor Days but, here in 2022, enjoy generally nice weather here at home as Atlantic systems Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl remain nonthreatening. Westerlies will sling Danielle over progressively colder North Atlantic waters in the coming days; its remnants may eventually bring some gusty rains to northwestern Europe. Earl remains likely to become a hurricane this week; its track near or east of Bermuda will generate swell for an enhanced rip current risk on the Carolina Coast into the next few days. Please exercise caution when getting in the waters!
WILMINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
NWS
WNCT

NTSB investigating small plane crash in Pender Co.

IVANHOE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has been opened after a small plane crashed into a corn field in Pender County on Monday. Pender County Emergency Management told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at a private farm near 11700 Shiloh Road in Ivanhoe. Officials said the plane lost all power […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus County man takes home $355,316 in lottery winnings

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) – Darrell Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker from Cerro Gordo, is planning a trip to Hawaii after taking home $355,316 in lottery winnings from a $500,000 prize. He bought a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off at Circle K on Long Branch Road in Dunn, which gave...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!

Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in Onslow County will soon no longer have to conduct emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. WITN is told that the EPA approved a reduction...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

