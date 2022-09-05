WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a hot and occasionally stormy Tuesday and Wednesday, some small but pleasant changes are coming for the end of this work and school week. Thursday afternoon will have highs in the 80s with a 30% chance of a leftover shower or thundershower. Rain chances will shrink to 10% for most of Thursday night and Friday as fresh northeast breezes drive temperatures down to the 60s by Friday morning ahead of another trip to the 80s for Friday afternoon. Stay safe in the surf amid a continued moderate to high rip current risk owing to the distant passage of Hurricane Earl.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO