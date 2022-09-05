Read full article on original website
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Watch: Pirates Oneil Cruz Hits One-Handed Homer Into Allegheny River
Cruz's long ball was the 67th home run to find its way into the Allegheny River since PNC Park opened in 2001. Oneil Cruz — named after five-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion Paul O'Neill — has dazzled in his rookie season. Over 62 games in his...
What the Yankees infield should look like for the final month of the regular season
The New York Yankees have been forced to change their infield drastically over the past few weeks due to injury, but once they get their primary players back in a position to contribute, they need to find a strong combination they can rely on defensively. Having a strong defensive infield...
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
What are the Braves biggest areas of concern one month away from the postseason?
We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
The Yankees have a Gleyber Torres problem
The Yankees have strung together two consecutive wins, stealing a game against the Tampa Bay Rays to finish off a three-game series down south and securing the series opener against the Minnesota Twins over a four game set. Wins have been hard to come by for a struggling Yankee team...
Yankees get back star pitcher but lose key bullpen arm for a few days
The New York Yankees currently host a four-game winning streak, increasing their odds of securing the top spot in the AL East, despite losing significant ground over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Rays still remain five games behind, but the Yankees are starting to get back on a...
Yankees are being forced into a dark corner with their starting outfielders
The New York Yankees still have about a month until the playoffs begin, and they are forced into elimination rounds. While they are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak, they’ve been abysmal for the most part since after the All-Star break. Specifically, the Bombers have won just 17 games...
The Raisel Iglesias trade was more brilliance from Alex Anthopoulos
For the most part, the Braves were silent at the trade deadline. They made a couple of minor moves, like adding Robbie Grossman and Ehire Adrianza. The club also swapped Will Smith for Jake Odorizzi, but the blockbuster deal came right as the bell rang on August 2nd when reliever Raisel Iglesias was acquired in exchange for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez.
MLB・
Los Angeles Lakers Have Only A 41.9 Winning Percentage In The Last 10 Seasons, During That Time They Won 4 Playoff Series And 1 Championship
The Los Angeles Lakers are recognized as one of the biggest NBA franchises. They have 17 NBA Championships to their name, and they are tied with the Boston Celtics with the most NBA titles in the history of the league. So the Lakers certainly have a rich history and even...
Albert Pujols Has Crossed A Mind-Blowing Mark
The stretch run of the 2022 MLB season has begun, which marks the final month of a certain St. Louis Cardinals legend’s historic career. Albert Pujols has been around a long time and has seen it all during his epic career. But soon, regardless of how deep the Cards...
Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throws runner out with smooth behind-the-back toss
Since a position change to first base, Toronto Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seen a marginal improvement in his defensive game over the past few seasons. With some increased confidence in the field, the fourth-year pro might be getting a little cocky. On Wednesday night against the...
MLB・
1 Factor Working Against Rays For Remainder Of Regular Season
The New York Yankees, meanwhile, have been on a massive slide for quite some time, which has allowed Tampa Bay to make up some serious ground. As things stand now, the Rays are 4.5 games back of the Yankees for first place in the division. Tampa Bay is also in...
Yankees call up reserve outfielder, Luis Severino makes injury progress
The New York Yankees are preparing to face off against the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. After Tuesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather, the Bombers are able to expand their roster to 29 players to help during both games on Wednesday. As part of...
NFL insider says San Francisco 49ers veterans won’t be patient if Trey Lance struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo on roster
One top NFL insider does not believe for one minute that the veteran stars on the San Francisco 49ers roster will be willing to be patient and let Trey Lance work through some early struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. The 49ers have put themselves in a very...
Andre James Has Become Center of Attention for Las Vegas Raiders
When free agent tackle Andre James was signed three years ago, nobody could have imagined that he now would be beginning his second season starting for the Las Vegas Raiders at center, a position that has a great legacy in franchise history. Not only that, the 6-4, 300-pound James helped...
NFL・
Jose Quintana Is Making History With The Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals had a glaring need for starting pitching at the trade deadline just over a month ago. With injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, St. Louis needed to act, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak swung deals to acquire left-handers Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery.
