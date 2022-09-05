We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.

