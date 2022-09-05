ATV Driver killed after colliding with truck

One person is dead after a collision involving a 4 wheeler and a pick up truck. The crash happened just after 7:30 Sunday night on Highway 110 in Spartanburg County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says, the 4 wheeler was exiting a field and trying to enter the road, when the driver side swiped a 2004 Dodge Ram. The driver of the ATV was taken to an area hospital, where they later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released and the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.