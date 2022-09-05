ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Blue Jays and Orioles involved in bench-clearing incident during Tuesday's game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

For Orioles pitcher DL Hall, a teal-and-orange glove is a reminder of how far he’s come

Looking back now, there are many ways DL Hall wishes he could alter his major league debut. The performance, for one. The mindset he held going into that outing against the Tampa Bay Rays last month, for another. And also the glove he wore, a light brown model he used when he first got into professional baseball. “I was like, for my debut, I’m gonna go back to the old faithful,” Hall said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Benches Clear in Baltimore Orioles-Toronto Blue Jays Game

The benches cleared in Baltimore Tuesday night midway through the seventh inning, after Baltimore Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman. Baker appears to have made a hand gesture that set off a reaction from Chapman, as well as the Blue Jays' dugout. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Things got heated as the Orioles beat the Blue Jays 9-6 on Tuesday

You wanted a Blue Jays win tonight? How about some ejections, cleared benches, and Yusei Kikuchi getting meaningful innings in September?. Aside from a Blue Jays win, all of the above were present as Toronto dropped the third game of a four-game set to the Orioles 9-6. Aside from Bo Bichette hitting his fourth home run in two games, this one was pretty ugly for the Jays.
BALTIMORE, MD

