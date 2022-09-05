ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police search for the suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday. The suspect entered Kalsee Credit Union around 1 p.m. wearing a mask, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The man presented a note which made threats to employees and demanded money, police...
KALAMAZOO, MI
whtc.com

Teen Critically Hurt in North Side Crash

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 7, 2022) – A 16-year-old Holland boy was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash north of the Tulip City on Tuesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Riley Street near 160th Avenue shortly after 9:30 PM. That was where the unnamed teen, alone and driving a compact car westbound, lost control. The vehicle veered to the left and struck several trees.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Man dies after fiery two-car collision in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI – A 62-year-old Cannon Township man died in a crash Thursday morning after police said he ran a stop sign, causing a collision. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 23-year-old Belding man, suffered serious injuries as a result of crash on Thursday, Sept. 8.
KENT COUNTY, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
WWMTCw

One person injured after hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was injured after being hit by a small, dark-colored SUV on West Main Street Monday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Cracking cold cases: Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case. The victim was found laying in the roadway...
