Kent County Prosecutor reviewing charges in Burger King teenager assault case
WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday that he will be reviewing the charges against a suspect who is accused of assaulting two teenagers at a Wyoming Burger King. The Wyoming Police Department submitted the assault charges and Becker says that he will review them, but...
WWMTCw
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
WWMTCw
Man with suspected stolen vehicle, handgun lead Emmett Township police on chase
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man tried to escape police Wednesday after leading a chase down Columbia Avenue with a suspected stolen vehicle and firearm. The 25-year-old man sped down Columbia before getting out of his vehicle and running from police on foot, according to the Emmett Township Police Department.
Investigation underway after fight at Muskegon Middle School
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The superintendent of Muskegon Public Schools is working with police after a fight broke out Wednesday at the middle school as students were getting out of class. In a letter sent to parents, superintendent Matt Cortez says a 17-year-old boy who should not have been on...
Acquitted in accidental shooting, Grand Rapids police officer wants civil lawsuit dismissed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids police officer acquitted of careless discharge of a firearm has asked a judge to dismiss a man’s lawsuit that alleged the man was nearly struck by the officer’s bullet. Gregory Bauer, a 20-year officer, was found not guilty last week...
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash near Lowell
Authorities say a man was killed and another was injured in a fiery crash near Lowell Thursday morning.
Police release name of man shot, killed in Grand Rapids
Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids early Sunday.
Man gets prison for crash that caused miscarriage
The driver of a stolen car who crashed and caused a teen girl to miscarry has been sentenced to prison.
Burger King worker with broken jaw: Customer’s self-defense claim ‘sad’
Detectives in Wyoming are close to wrapping up their investigation into a weekend melee at a fast food restaurant that left two teenage employees injured.
PD: Woman hit, killed in Marshall crash
Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Marshall Wednesday morning.
Teen boy found unresponsive after crash in Park Twp.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A teenage boy was found unresponsive after a crash in Ottawa County, dispatch confirms. The crash happened on Riley Street near 160th Avenue in Park Township around 9:38 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 16-year-old boy from Holland was driving west on Riley Street in a...
WWMTCw
Woman hit and killed by driver in Marshall, fog may be to blame, police say
MARSHALL, Mich. — A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in the middle of the road. Marshall Police officers, firefighters, and medics were dispatched to W. Michigan Avenue and West Drive just before 6 a.m., according to the Marshall Police Department. The woman had been hit by...
WWMTCw
Woman arrested after robbing Kalamazoo gas station clerk at knife point
OSHTEMO TWP, Mich. — A woman accused of robbing a Speedway gas station has been arrested, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Lora Simmons of Kalamazoo allegedly held a knife at the clerk Aug. 28, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to deputies. Numerous tips were...
WWMTCw
As videos of violent arrests circulate online, Kalamazoo police release bodycam footage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released two clips from officer body cameras Tuesday of a violent arrest that has sparked outrage in the community and accusations of excessive force. Several different video clips have been posted on social media since the Sunday night encounter at...
WWMTCw
Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police search for the suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday. The suspect entered Kalsee Credit Union around 1 p.m. wearing a mask, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The man presented a note which made threats to employees and demanded money, police...
Group threw popcorn, broke stuff, and fought at NCG Cinema in Lansing Twp.
A large group of young people created some serious chaos at NCG Cinema in Lansing Township Saturday night.
whtc.com
Teen Critically Hurt in North Side Crash
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 7, 2022) – A 16-year-old Holland boy was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash north of the Tulip City on Tuesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Riley Street near 160th Avenue shortly after 9:30 PM. That was where the unnamed teen, alone and driving a compact car westbound, lost control. The vehicle veered to the left and struck several trees.
Man dies after fiery two-car collision in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 62-year-old Cannon Township man died in a crash Thursday morning after police said he ran a stop sign, causing a collision. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 23-year-old Belding man, suffered serious injuries as a result of crash on Thursday, Sept. 8.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection. The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat...
WWMTCw
One person injured after hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was injured after being hit by a small, dark-colored SUV on West Main Street Monday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Cracking cold cases: Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case. The victim was found laying in the roadway...
