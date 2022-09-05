Read full article on original website
Rangers bringing up top prospect Jung for his MLB debut
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung can't even describe the whirlwind of emotions he has gone through the past seven months, since shoulder surgery that took away the top prospect's opportunity to compete for a spot on the Texas Rangers roster in spring training.Now after initially thinking he might not get to play at all this season, Jung is set to make his big league debut Friday night after a month of Triple-A games. The Rangers plan to put Jung, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Texas Tech, on their 28-man active roster before the series...
Hoskins' big error leads to Phillies' 6-5 loss to Marlins
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins’ two-base error allowed Miami to tie the game in the ninth and Brian Anderson’s followed with an RBI single that sent the Marlins past Philadelphia 6-5 on Thursday night and snapped their nine-game losing streak. Philadelphia led 5-4 when Garrett Cooper led off the ninth with a double off David Robertson (4-3). Joey Wendle, who homered earlier, slapped a pitch down the line that Hoskins failed to snag, and the ball rolled into right field as pinch-runner Bryan De La Cruz scored. Avisaíl García walked, and Anderson hit a go-ahead single to right.
Rays likely to activate Wander Franco from IL ahead of pivotal series vs. Yankees
The Rays are likely to activate Wander Franco from the 10-day injured list before Friday’s series opener with the Yankees, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The shortstop has been on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, but he traveled with the team to the Bronx during Thursday’s off day and is likely to be back in the lineup on Friday night.
