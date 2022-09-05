Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO