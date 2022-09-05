ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Southern-LSU: Final thoughts and a prediction

LSU has never played cross-town rival Southern before. So the game between the FCS Jaguars and the FBS Tigers — whose campuses are separated by about 10 miles — on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium is a big deal in Baton Rouge. Southern is 1-0 under 1st-year coach...
The Spun

Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment

Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
theadvocate.com

Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly says LSU's 'crushed' over Maason Smith injury, explains plan at D-line

LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed Tuesday during his weekly press conference that defensive tackle Maason Smith would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Smith appeared to injure himself during Florida State’s opening drive Sunday evening at the Superdome. He would later be seen on the sidelines in his street clothes on crutches.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout

Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
brproud.com

Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
