Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Southern-LSU: Final thoughts and a prediction
LSU has never played cross-town rival Southern before. So the game between the FCS Jaguars and the FBS Tigers — whose campuses are separated by about 10 miles — on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium is a big deal in Baton Rouge. Southern is 1-0 under 1st-year coach...
Hottest Ticket at Tiger Stadium? Nope, it's Not Alabama
Historically the match-up between LSU and Alabama has been the hottest ticket for fans at Tiger Stadium but that's not the case so far this season.
ESPN
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly: Joe Foucha's 'unfortunate' absence due to transfer credits
LSU safety Joe Foucha didn't dress for the Tigers' season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday, and now it's clear why. Coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday that Foucha's absence is because of transfer credits from his previous school, Arkansas. The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Foucha is appealing a four-game...
Reporter Claps Back at Snarky Comment by LSU’s Brian Kelly
The Tigers football coach teased a tardy media member at Tuesday’s press conference, but she retorted with equal energy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment
Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
Ed Orgeron gives hilarious description of LSU buyout: 'What door do you want me out of?'
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has never shied away from a good soundbite, and he gave just that this week when retelling his ouster in Baton Rouge. See more on WWL and Audacy.
theadvocate.com
Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly addresses LSU's quarterback situation following Week 1 loss
Jayden Daniels had a tumultuous start to his LSU career. He put the Tigers in position to win late and threw for over 200 yards with 2 touchdowns in Sunday night’s 24-23 loss to Florida State. The Tigers had a bit of a quarterback controversy heading into their Week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly says LSU's 'crushed' over Maason Smith injury, explains plan at D-line
LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed Tuesday during his weekly press conference that defensive tackle Maason Smith would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Smith appeared to injure himself during Florida State’s opening drive Sunday evening at the Superdome. He would later be seen on the sidelines in his street clothes on crutches.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly discusses conversation he had with Kayshon Boutte following Florida State game
Brian Kelly’s debut as LSU’s head coach didn’t go according to plan, as the Tigers’ offense struggled for much of the game and a would-be game-tying extra point was blocked, leading to a 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday night. Star WR Kayshon Boutte was...
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly gets hilariously trolled by SEC Shorts in 'Brian Kelly Coaching Clinic' bit
Brian Kelly is the butt of jokes following LSU’s heartbreaking loss to FSU 24-23. The Tigers ended up losing at the end of regulation on a blocked extra point. However, they were outplayed for much of the game. SEC Shorts dropped 2 videos on Monday. The first was an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Some LSU players limit social media presence after heartbreaking loss Sunday
BATON ROUGE - With NIL deals, sports betting, and social media, pressure continues to mount on college football players. Tiger fans took to social media after Sunday night's one-point loss, and some question if comments posted online are just the new era of college football. Many people posted about the...
Look: Coach O Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Ed Orgeron may no longer be on the LSU Tigers' sideline, but Coach O still has plenty of love for the program. Speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday, Orgeron spoke on his time, as well as his exit, from LSU. I'm so grateful of my time for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout
Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
Razorback or Tiger, ‘Maw Maw’ is her grandson’s #1 college football fan
She's got a purple t-shirt & an LSU heart of gold.
Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself
Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
theadvocate.com
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
Southern University Human Jukebox prepares for historical LSU-SU halftime show
While it’s the first time LSU and Southern University will be sharing the field, it's not the first time they'll be sharing a stage.
brproud.com
Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
Comments / 0