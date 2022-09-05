As Republicans, we believe in the Ideals of Liberty, Justice, and Equality and the Principles of smaller government, fiscal responsibility, and personal responsibility. Do not believe me, look at our 2022 Iowa Republican State Platform. That is why what the Republican Party of Iowa (RPI) is attempting with concerns to this year’s Second District Convention has raised my ire and it should do so with all Republicans, especially with those in the new Second District.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO