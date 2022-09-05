Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
475 Billion SHIB Scooped up by Whales as ETH Merge Promises Positive Effects for SHIB
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
u.today
BIB Token (BIB) Excellently Passed Smart Contract Audit by Armors Labs
The usability of cryptocurrencies is growing despite the market challenges in the past few months; many projects have come up with new use cases in NFT, DAO, and DeFi. Despite this development, the crypto market has recently suffered many hacks, which is scary because no investor will want to invest in tech and lose his money to hackers.
u.today
Here's Who Is Buying LUNC Instead of SHIB and Why, David Gokhshtein Explains
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
ETH and ERC-20 Deposits, Withdrawals Now Suspended on Binance: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
MEXC Announces Support for LUNC Upgrade and Burning of LUNC Spot Trading Fees
In support of the burn tax proposal from the Terra Classic (LUNC) community, MEXC will launch a time-limited burning event for spot trading fees for LUNC/USDT and LUNC/USDC - Starting September 3, 10:00 to September 17, 10:00 (UTC). MEXC is the first CEX to support the LUNC upgrade and burning...
u.today
Ex-Ark Invest Crypto Lead Says What's Going to Happen with Market
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Terra Classic (LUNC) Showing Highest Positive Gains in Top 100, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum Bellatrix Upgrade Now Live: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
MetaCryp (MTCR) Launches Bonus Token Giveaway to Attract Floki Inu (FLOKI) Investors
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Hideaways (HDWY) Offers Presale Investors 50% Bonus Token Allocation as Ethereum (ETH) Approaches The Merge
The Hideaways (HDWY) presale investors are being rewarded with a 50% bonus token allocation. Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies and The Hideaways (HDWY) is a new project in early presale phases. What can investors expect from both?. Ethereum (ETH) ready for big moves ahead of The...
u.today
XRP Desperately Trying to Break Through: Crypto Market Review, September 6
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Flips Cardano Again, Claiming Seventh Spot: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
u.today
Web 3.0 M&A Platform Acquire.Fi Launches Despite Markets in Red
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
u.today
Shiba Inu Nears Price Breakout, Here's What Indicators Suggest
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano: Large Investors Continue Buying, Here's What Might Impact Price
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
What Bear Market? Crypto Exec Buys $18.3 Million Townhouse
Joe Lallouz, head of Coinbase Cloud, has bought an $18.3 million townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The property is located in a posh residential area called Brooklyn Heights. The townhouse, which features six bedrooms, offers spectacular views of the New York...
u.today
Ancient 15,000 BTC Moving 10 Days Prior to Massive BTC Drop
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Flasko (FLSK) Pre-Sale Introduces Viable Alternatives to Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Altcoins
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0