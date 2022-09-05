Read full article on original website
Group seeks to ‘Make Good Trouble, Peekskill’
Make Good Trouble, Peekskill, a newly organized citizens group with the goal of engaging people in a number of critical issues facing the country will have its second meeting on Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m at Esther Place. In the event of rain, the group will gather inside the BeanRunner Cafe. This meeting is open to members of the public who are interested in taking action on issues.
Suffolk County Police Department Murders Featured on In Pursuit With John Walsh
Last night, the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad was featured on In Pursuit with...
Bergen County Fugitive Nabbed In Upstate NY For Second Time This Year
An ex-con was brought to New Jersey this week after police in upstate New York nabbed him on a warrant out of Bergen County for the second time in less than a year, records show. Officers responding to a suspicious-persons complaint in the Ulster County town of Saugerties in late...
ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY
It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
NYC Homeless Officer Suspended For Allegedly Beating Up Venezuelan Migrant
NYC Homeless Officer Suspended For Allegedly Beating Up Venezuelan Migrant Jennie Taer on September 8,...
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
New York City Police Investigating Garment District Stabbing
NEW YORK, NY – the New York City Police Department is investigating a stabbing that...
rocklanddaily.com
Spring Valley Marketplace Continues Makeover to Better Accommodate the Monsey Community's Retail Needs
Construction on the biggest Heimishe retail mall in Rockland County is proceeding at full pace this summer as the Spring Valley Marketplace continues to undergo long-anticipated renovations. The center, right off the NYS Thruway and Rt. 59 has recently begun attracting a growing number of frum shoppers, with business establishments from the community following in Bingo's footsteps and setting up shop there.
Support Surges For Family After Unexpected Death Of Beloved Sussex County Native, 28
Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of Jeremy J. Alexander, a Sussex County native who died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the age of 28. Born in North Bergen, Jeremy worked as a self-employed handyman in Vernon, his obituary says. Jeremy enjoyed working out at the...
Airmont Woman Accused Of Setting House On Fire
A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire that displaced a family. The Rockland County incident took place on Wednesday at a home in the village of Airmont. The fire was quickly extinguished by Tallman Fire Department with mutual aid from firefighters from:. Hillcrest.
Mid-Hudson News Network
House burns in Rockland County (video)
AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
Newark police seeking public assistance in identifying assault and robbery suspect
NEWARK, NJ – the Newark police department is seeking The public’s assistance in identifying an...
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
News 12
Police: Suspects in multiple Westchester smash-and-grabs may be connected
Police are searching for suspects in two Westchester communities after a series of attempted smash and grabs. Yonkers police tell News 12 a group of men tried to get into Papas Gold City Jewelers on Central Avenue in Yonkers on Wednesday afternoon. The owner didn't want to speak on camera...
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
19-Year-Old Indicted for Dealing Drugs, Deadly Fentanyl in New York City
by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney...
Orange County NY Starts Hotline for People Needing Food and Help
Over the last few years, there have been more and more people realizing that they need just a little bit of help. What does it mean to need help? Well, there is probably as many definitions of that word are as people that need it. Orange County New York has...
Shooting Suspect, Brooklyn Man Arrested and Charged in Atlantic City Boardwalk Shooting
Atlantic City, NJ- The Atlantic City police department has announced the arrest of a Brooklyn...
New York City Police investigating robbery at Central Park West station
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department investigated a robbery that took place...
rcbizjournal.com
Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Rockland County Seeking Firm To Handle Public Relations For Tourism; Briefs
Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Urge IDA Board To Follow Rockland County’s Lead. A consortium of Orange County town supervisors and village mayors, along with New York State Senator James Skoufis is urging the Orange County Industrial Agency (IDA) in a letter to give taxing jurisdictions a more formal role in decision-making when PILOTS (Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreements) are part of the equation.
Shore News Network
