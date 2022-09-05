ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man dies at hospital after being stabbed in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said that David L. Kelley, 27, was stabbed by someone in the 7500 block of Mulford Street around 3:38 p.m. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where he died.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler that fell from window dies

A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Pittsburgh Man Missing Near 1 Week Found: Police

UPDATE: David Henchell, 57, of Pittsburgh, has been found safe on Tuesday, September 6, according to both borough police and his family. A 57-year-old Pittsburgh Man has been missing after nearly one week, according to Pittsburgh police. David Henchell, was last seen in the Carrick area on September 1, police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County crash leaves at least 4 people injured

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a Beaver County crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that at least four people were transported to area hospitals following the crash. Their conditions have not been released.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

30 rounds fired in McKeesport neighborhood, bystander hurt

Allegheny County Police are investigating after they said 30 rounds were fired in a McKeesport neighborhood Sunday, injuring a woman who was sitting on her porch. Police and paramedics responded to Craig Street at 5:30 p.m. and found that two homes and three vehicles had been damaged by gunfire. The 68-year-old woman had an arm injury. Police said her home was not the target of the shooting.
MCKEESPORT, PA
