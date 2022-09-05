Read full article on original website
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
Man dies at hospital after being stabbed in Homewood
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said that David L. Kelley, 27, was stabbed by someone in the 7500 block of Mulford Street around 3:38 p.m. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where he died.
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
Pa. toddler that fell from window dies
A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
Pittsburgh Police Report Missing 13-Year-Old, Amber Alert
PITTSBURGH, PA – SVU detectives are requesting for help to locate 13-yeah-old Myleah Macklin. She...
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb
The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.
Man killed after falling out of cargo bed of moving truck with unsecured load in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he fell onto a road while riding in the back of a truck’s cargo bed with an unsecured load in Greene County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on Stringtown Road in Gray Township just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 5.
KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
Multiple injuries reported from altercation between teens
A Pittsburgh Police officer and multiple teens were injured after a fight broke out near Taylor Allderdice High School. The fight began shortly after school let out Tuesday afternoon.
Pittsburgh Man Missing Near 1 Week Found: Police
UPDATE: David Henchell, 57, of Pittsburgh, has been found safe on Tuesday, September 6, according to both borough police and his family. A 57-year-old Pittsburgh Man has been missing after nearly one week, according to Pittsburgh police. David Henchell, was last seen in the Carrick area on September 1, police...
4 taken to hospital after crash in Beaver County
RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were injured in a crash in Beaver County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Service Church Road in Raccoon Township around 5 a.m. Dispatchers for 911 told Channel 11 that four people were taken to a...
Police investigating after loaded gun found near Pittsburgh high school
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found near a Pittsburgh high school. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill for a report of a firearm found on private property near school grounds. The handgun was in a Nike...
4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Family filled with questions after man sits dead in downtown homeless shelter for days
PITTSBURGH — The family of a Pittsburgh man is demanding answers tonight after their brother died of a drug overdose at a homeless shelter downtown. They are angry because their loved one was not found for days until his body could be smelled on his entire floor. Tune in...
Dirt bike rider hit, killed by train in Washington County was fleeing from police, investigators say
CHARLEROI, Pa. — A Charleroi man died after his dirt bike collided with a Norfolk Southern Train Tuesday afternoon. The Washington County Coroner identified the victim as 36-year-old James Gaito. Investigators say Gaito was trying to get away from police after a reported domestic violence incident. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>...
Beaver County crash leaves at least 4 people injured
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a Beaver County crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that at least four people were transported to area hospitals following the crash. Their conditions have not been released.
Car crashes into building on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into a building on Pittsburgh’s South Side early Monday. It happened just after midnight along Muriel Street between 12th and 13th streets. Our photographer at the scene said it appeared to be a Z-Trip vehicle, and that a woman was seen taken away in handcuffs.
Child who fell from a window in Plum last week has died
A 1-year-old boy who fell out of a window Aug. 30 in Plum died four days later, according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The boy, Henry Witucki, fell from the window around 6:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Winchester Drive. According to the...
30 rounds fired in McKeesport neighborhood, bystander hurt
Allegheny County Police are investigating after they said 30 rounds were fired in a McKeesport neighborhood Sunday, injuring a woman who was sitting on her porch. Police and paramedics responded to Craig Street at 5:30 p.m. and found that two homes and three vehicles had been damaged by gunfire. The 68-year-old woman had an arm injury. Police said her home was not the target of the shooting.
Pittsburgh Police find stolen gun at local football game
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh operating at local football games have reported that one...
