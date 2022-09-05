ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nvidia's China Ban: How Big a Hit Is It?

By Neil Rozenbaum
 3 days ago

In this video, I will be talking about the recent China ban imposed on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) by the U.S. government and how bad it actually is. Nvidia could lose as much as $400 million in sales to China due to new export requirements on its data center chips. And that's on top of the $500 million hit it announced in Q2 because of Chinese lockdowns and the termination of selling to Russia.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Sept/ 2 , 2022. The video was published on Sept. 4 , 2022.

