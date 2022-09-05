ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Larsa Pippen, 48, spotted dining with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, 31

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ifr7h_0hiorkFb00

Larsa Pippen appears to have her sights set on another baller.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star was spotted on what appeared to be a double date with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus over the weekend, TMZ reported .

Pippen, 48, and Marcus, 31, dined at Zuma in Miami where they were seen next to each other while sitting opposite the second couple.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that there were no signs of PDA – but that Pippen became “skittish” when she realized fellow diners recognized her and began taking photos.

A rep for Pippen didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

It’s a wild choice for the Bravolebrity, as her ex-husband is Michael’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHeWK_0hiorkFb00
Michael Jordan is the former Chicago Bulls teammate of Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.
TMZ/Backgrid

Larsa and Scottie finalized their divorce in January 2022, three years after filing. The former couple married in 1997 and welcomed four children: Scotty Jr. in 2000, Preston in 2002, Justin in 2005 and Sophia in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cufr1_0hiorkFb00
Larsa and Scottie finalized their divorce in January.
Getty Images for Sports Illustra

Larsa and Scottie first announced they were separating in 2016, but decided to reconcile before Larsa filed for divorce in 2018 amid rumors she had an affair with rapper Future. She has vehemently denied the claims.

During an episode of the Peacock reality series, Larsa said she was “traumatized” by some of Scottie’s actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkzt5_0hiorkFb00
Marcus is the NBA star’s second eldest child.
heirmj523/Instagram

“I was traumatized,” Larsa said of Scottie demanding her to send one of their children back to LA. “If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher.”

During a confessional, Larsa alleged that her ex is “used to controlling the narrative.”

“This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids. He’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson and Ex Jordan Craig’s Son Prince’s Photo Album

Parenting Prince! Tristan Thompson has been coparenting with ex Jordan Craig since she gave birth to their baby boy in December 2016. The little one arrived after the former couple called it quits. In September 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that the professional basketball player had moved on with Khloé Kardashian. The pair denied speculation in […]
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo With Furry Friend

Watch: Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son. Maralee Nichols son is growing up alongside an adorable pup. The fitness model shared a new photo of her 8-month-old son Theo—whose father is Tristan Thompson—on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the baby boy can be seen resting on his stomach facing away from the camera with a fluffy Pomeranian sitting next to him.
NBA
urbanbellemag.com

Todd Tucker’s Daughter is Tired of People Coming for Her Father + RHOA Fans Caused Trauma

Todd Tucker was dragged into Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ feud. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss went off on the recent episode. One can assume this is because Marlo Hampton brought up Mama Joyce and came for Todd Tucker. The cast was in Jamaica. Sanya Richards-Ross was hosting the trip. And a harmless dinner turned messy after Marlo became critical of Ralph Pittman. She took issue with Ralph changing his mind about adopting Drew Sidora’s son. However, Ralph did it out of respect for the child’s biological father. They reconnected last season.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Scottie Pippen
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Chicago Bulls#Tmz#Bravolebrity
Us Weekly

‘Teen Mom’ Stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin Are Engaged After Rekindling Their Romance: ‘Love Always Prevails’

A fairy tale ending. After keeping the news quiet for two months, Teen Mom star Jade Cline revealed that she and boyfriend Sean Austin got engaged in July. “Our happily ever after has just begun,” the reality TV personality, 25, wrote via TikTok on Thursday,September 1, alongside a video from the proposal. “So glad we [can finally] share this! I’ll be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this and I’m so proud of where we are. Love always prevails.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Tom Brady talks working dad struggles amid spat with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady described his struggles balancing football and his three children amid his spat with wife Gisele Bündchen. “You can’t stop your life even though sports is happening,” the NFL player, 45, said on Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast of raising Jack, 15, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. “Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too,” Brady continued. “I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I...
NFL
Page Six

Page Six

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy