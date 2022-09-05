Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clark County Administrator Rob Telles Arrested In Killing Of Vegas Reporter Jeff German
The elected official was taken into custody in the death of a journalist who'd been investigating him.
Las Vegas police arrest public administrator in connection to journalist death
Investigators are serving search warrants related to the Sept. 3 homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Robert Telles, the elected Clark County official suspected of killing longtime Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, left behind a trail of evidence that led police to his door, according to Metro Police, and landed Telles in the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. German, an […] The post Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Bullets fly, hit car with woman inside at parking lot of Las Vegas grocery store
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caught in the crossfire, a woman says she barely survived a trip to the grocery store Monday night as bullets went flying in the parking lot. This happened outside the Smith’s store at Nellis and Stewart as Labor Day drew to a close. “Everything...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police search county official’s home in connection with journalist’s homicide investigation
Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German
Fox5 KVVU
DMV officers arrest Las Vegas man accused of selling stolen car online
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles have arrested a Las Vegas man who is accused of selling a stolen vehicle online. According to a news release, Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was taken into custody on Aug. 26. The DMV says Livingston-Cook allegedly listed...
Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks after county official's arrest for open murder
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to release more information about a homicide investigation involving outgoing public administrator Rob Telles.
kkoh.com
Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Being Too Attractive
A woman who was arrested at the airport in Las Vegas last week, for skipping out on a restaurant bill, says the real reason she was busted is because she’s so good looking. Hend Bustami who had been sleeping near a security checkpoint and arguing with TSA officers about it, says she was being harassed because the cops had never seen anyone as pretty as her. She also reportedly has an outstanding warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Democrat official is carried away on a stretcher after being ARRESTED over fatal stabbing of investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace
A Las Vegas official has been arrested following the murder of a veteran investigative journalist who reported on crime in the city. Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday evening, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles,...
ACLU sues City of Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience saying age restrictions violate First Amendment
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada Foundation (ACLU), a Las Vegas street performer, and two 18-year-olds are suing the City of Las Vegas and the Fremont Street Experience saying portions of the City of Las Vegas Municipal Code Chapter 11.68 is in violation of the First Amendment.
Police raid elected official's home in Vegas reporter death
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Police in Las Vegas searched the home of a local elected official on Wednesday and towed away a vehicle similar to one sought in the criminal investigation of the fatal stabbing of a veteran reporter whose investigative work drew the official’s ire.
Report: Las Vegas man arrested for DUI after crash injures Metro police officer
A Las Vegas man is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metro police officer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Las Vegas woman arrested after rolling car over with expired license
Following a rollover in Las Vegas, one woman was arrested for DUI and more. Police say the driver didn’t maintain her lane while conducting a U-turn and that speed was a factor.
Raymundo & His Wife Laura Won Big at Slot Machines in Las Vegas
Talk about a big win for Raymundo and his wife Laura!
Police with DMV arrest Las Vegas man who sold stolen vehicle for $14k on OfferUp
Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said they arrested a Las Vegas man who allegedly sold a stolen vehicle online. Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was apprehended.
Local official arrested in Nevada reporter's slaying
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found dead outside his home.
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
news3lv.com
Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Woman faces attempted murder charge in North Las Vegas shooting, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting in North Las Vegas, according to police. It happened on Tuesday around 8 a.m. near Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard. Officers said they responded to a call of a shooting incident in the 2300 block of Cambridge Elms Street. Further […]
Comments / 0