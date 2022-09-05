ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Current

Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Robert Telles, the elected Clark County official suspected of killing longtime Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, left behind a trail of evidence that led police to his door, according to Metro Police, and landed Telles in the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.  German, an […] The post Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

DMV officers arrest Las Vegas man accused of selling stolen car online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles have arrested a Las Vegas man who is accused of selling a stolen vehicle online. According to a news release, Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was taken into custody on Aug. 26. The DMV says Livingston-Cook allegedly listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kkoh.com

Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Being Too Attractive

A woman who was arrested at the airport in Las Vegas last week, for skipping out on a restaurant bill, says the real reason she was busted is because she’s so good looking. Hend Bustami who had been sleeping near a security checkpoint and arguing with TSA officers about it, says she was being harassed because the cops had never seen anyone as pretty as her. She also reportedly has an outstanding warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Democrat official is carried away on a stretcher after being ARRESTED over fatal stabbing of investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace

A Las Vegas official has been arrested following the murder of a veteran investigative journalist who reported on crime in the city. Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday evening, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV

