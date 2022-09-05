Driver killed, 5-year-old passenger injured after speeding driver tries to merge into lane their SUV

Read full article on original website
Related
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Comments / 0