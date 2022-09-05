Driver killed, 5-year-old passenger injured after speeding driver tries to merge into lane their SUV

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.

