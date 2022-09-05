Read full article on original website
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
Daily Telegram
'Is it a killer cloud?’ 1992 benzene leak blanketed and terrorized portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin
In the early morning hours of June 30, 1992, Duluth’s newly minted police chief, Scott Lyons, answered a phone call that would turn an otherwise pleasant summer day into a nightmare. In the minutes before 3 a.m., as Minnesota's Northland slept, a freight train carrying hazardous materials just south...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
boreal.org
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Photographers share insight into capturing the Northern Lights
DULUTH, Minn. – It's one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena. The Northern Lights were on full display across Minnesota and Wisconsin Labor Day weekend, and photographers got little sleep trying to capture it in its beauty."This weekend was by far like the best I've ever been able to see them," Duluth photographer Reece Hickman said.Hickman stayed up until 4 a.m. Sunday morning to capture the Northern Lights from the North Shore. She said she uses an app to let her know when the viewing is good. She also is part of several Facebook groups where members discuss viewing the...
kdal610.com
New Ship To Arrive In Twin Ports Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first U-S flagged Great Lakes freighter built since the early 1980’s is due in Duluth-Superior Tuesday morning. New estimated arrival time is around 11 a-m. The Interlake Steamship Company’s “Mark W. Barker” was built in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and launched in late July.
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless. Many of them sleep in tents and flimsy structures in encampments. "It is an unsafe situation for the people...
Remember That New UMD Bulldog Mascot That Everyone Hated? It’s Gone
There was no way that the University of Minnesota Duluth would be able to ignore the uproar surrounding the new mascot costume that was revealed last week and hit with a giant thud on the masses. Apparently, the folks at UMD did some reflecting over the long holiday weekend and...
cbs3duluth.com
CBS 3 Duluth video forecast
Sweet 16: Wildwoods celebrates years of rehabilitating injured northland wildlife. Summer tourism season draws to a close in the Northland. A unique summer tourist season is coming to a close in Duluth. Trail by Trail: 9/2/22. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. Important safety reminders ahead of the...
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
cbs3duluth.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash
CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
boreal.org
UPDATE: Body Of Missing Man Found Who Did Not Return From Cabin In Side Lake
SIDE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities are still looking for a man from Side Lake who has now been missing for over a week. 72 year-old James Frederick Napoli was last seen on August 28. He was on Sturgeon Road near his cabin in Side Lake. The next day he...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Stay At The Historic Cedar House Above Earth Rider Brewery’s Cedar Lounge
You can stay in the historic Cedar House which is a furnished three-bedroom "innkeeper's apartment" above Earth Rider Brewery's Cedar Lounge. The rental is listed on VRBO for an average of $300 per night. The apartment has three bedrooms, four beds, sleeps eight, and has one full bathroom. The historic...
FOX 21 Online
People Come to Cloquet To Enjoy Labor Day Car Show
CLOQUET, Minn. – A wide array of activities were part of Cloquet’s Labor Day festivities. One of them was the annual car show that gave people a chance to see cars from a time when not every one of them looked alike!. This year featured every make, style...
Temporary Road Closure Impacting Superior, Wisconsin Begins September 12
Fall may be fast approaching, but the projects that lead to road closures, which we see an abundance of each summer, are still happening across the Northland. In Duluth, for example, a section of E Superior Street between 10th Avenue E and 12th Avenue E was recently closed in order to allow a Duluth Steam contractor to make repairs to the Duluth Steam system.
boreal.org
Long-term climate study shows how Minnesota’s trees will be impacted
Photo: Even a modest warming will impact the Minnesota Northwoods, according to a University of Minnesota climate study. For the past 14 years, Rebecca Montgomery, Ph.D., and Artur Stefanski, Ph.D., have been working alongside other University of Minnesota scientists to conduct a rare experiment exploring the impacts of climate change on the state’s Northwoods and the southern boreal forests.
fox9.com
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
