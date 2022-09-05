ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

MIX 108

Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood

People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Housing crunch impacts the Northland

Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
DULUTH, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD, IA
CBS Minnesota

Photographers share insight into capturing the Northern Lights

DULUTH, Minn. – It's one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena. The Northern Lights were on full display across Minnesota and Wisconsin Labor Day weekend, and photographers got little sleep trying to capture it in its beauty."This weekend was by far like the best I've ever been able to see them," Duluth photographer Reece Hickman said.Hickman stayed up until 4 a.m. Sunday morning to capture the Northern Lights from the North Shore. She said she uses an app to let her know when the viewing is good. She also is part of several Facebook groups where members discuss viewing the...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

New Ship To Arrive In Twin Ports Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first U-S flagged Great Lakes freighter built since the early 1980’s is due in Duluth-Superior Tuesday morning. New estimated arrival time is around 11 a-m. The Interlake Steamship Company’s “Mark W. Barker” was built in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and launched in late July.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

CBS 3 Duluth video forecast

Sweet 16: Wildwoods celebrates years of rehabilitating injured northland wildlife. Summer tourism season draws to a close in the Northland. A unique summer tourist season is coming to a close in Duluth. Trail by Trail: 9/2/22. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. Important safety reminders ahead of the...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

People Come to Cloquet To Enjoy Labor Day Car Show

CLOQUET, Minn. – A wide array of activities were part of Cloquet’s Labor Day festivities. One of them was the annual car show that gave people a chance to see cars from a time when not every one of them looked alike!. This year featured every make, style...
CLOQUET, MN
MIX 108

Temporary Road Closure Impacting Superior, Wisconsin Begins September 12

Fall may be fast approaching, but the projects that lead to road closures, which we see an abundance of each summer, are still happening across the Northland. In Duluth, for example, a section of E Superior Street between 10th Avenue E and 12th Avenue E was recently closed in order to allow a Duluth Steam contractor to make repairs to the Duluth Steam system.
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Long-term climate study shows how Minnesota's trees will be impacted

Photo: Even a modest warming will impact the Minnesota Northwoods, according to a University of Minnesota climate study. For the past 14 years, Rebecca Montgomery, Ph.D., and Artur Stefanski, Ph.D., have been working alongside other University of Minnesota scientists to conduct a rare experiment exploring the impacts of climate change on the state’s Northwoods and the southern boreal forests.
MINNESOTA STATE

