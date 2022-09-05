ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mic

Here’s how to reap the skin benefits of retinol, without the harsh side effects

If you’ve done any research on skin care, you’ve probably heard about retinol. A favorite of the skin-care industry for years, it’s true that retinol produces countless benefits for the skin. But retinol isn’t for everyone. For those with sensitive skin, it can cause irritation, flaking, and peeling; it can cause increased sun sensitivity; and most experts agree that it’s not suitable for use during pregnancy. Thankfully, there are some excellent alternatives out there, and the U.K.-based skin-care brand Facetheory makes several natural products that can deliver noticeable results without retinol’s harsh side effects.
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
rolling out

Level up your skin care routine like Ciara with On A Mission

Singer Ciara is getting ready to launch her skin care brand, On a Mission By Ciara. She announced last week that she has been working on her skin care brand for more than two years, and was all smiles as she introduced the advisory board for Oamskin. She took to Instagram that she has partnered with Dr. Tiffany Libby, who’s a certified dermatologist. She also collaborated with Yolonda Frederick, who is known as the “skin care guru”; and Jamira Johnson, an MIT chemical engineer with a Harvard MBA. Ciara titled her caption, “Women of ambition On A Mission!”
StyleCaster

This Cream Is a Great Alternative to Prescription Retinol For Those With Ultra-Sensitive Skin

Retinol is one of the most effective skincare treatments for anti-aging, but many people aren’t as familiar with its fellow umbrella (and more potent) ingredient, retinaldehyde or retinal. Of course to get the most pure form of retinol (also known as tretinoin), you need a prescription, but retinal is the slightly more potent version of retinol that you can still grab over the counter. That’s why shoppers are loving Avene’s RetrinAL 1.0 Intensive cream with retinal so much—especially those with sensitive skin. People with sensitive skin or even combination skin often complain of the irritation retinol causes after a few nights...
StyleCaster

These 9 Skincare Products Are the Closest Thing to Botox in a Bottle—Starting at $15

Despite our wildest hopes and dreams, there’s simply no such thing as filler in a bottle—I mean, if there was such a thing, we’d all be using it, right? There are, however, plenty of skincare products that work like filler to defy gravity and restore volume when you’re feeling a bit, well, sunken. Dermal fillers and injectables are obviously the only sure-fire, in-office treatments that yield instant results, but these alternative skincare treatments and beauty tools will give you a similar effect with continuous use (consistency is key). For me, skincare is self-care and frankly, an act of self-love, so why not take...
StyleCaster

These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional

While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
In Style

These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"

Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
rolling out

B.E.A.M. founder Yolo Akili shares how Black people can protect mental health

The Black Emotional & Mental Health Collective is a national training, movement-building and grant-making institution that is dedicated to the healing, wellness, and improved quality of life in Black and marginalized communities. Yolo Akili, the founder of B.E.A.M, spoke with rolling out about his organization and tips for Black people...
StyleCaster

This ‘No Botox Serum’ Makes Shoppers’ Skin Look ‘Firmer & Younger’ After a Few Uses

Whoever said bad acne ends after high school is seriously mistaken. Speaking from personal experience, my acne-prone skin flared up at different points in college, and it has continued to stick around as I’ve entered my mid-twenties. I know plenty of other people who also have adult acne. If you’re in the same boat, you might throw up your hands and say (as the Love Islanders do), “It is what it is.” But let me stop you there, because there’s a skincare brand that has made it its mission to specifically target acne and aging—a rare find! Let me introduce you...
rolling out

Perfumer Tiff Benson shares beauty tips at Made in America

Each year the Made In America Festival brings out the top creatives in the city of Philadelphia. The musical celebration held over Labor Day weekend on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, also drew the attention of New Yorker, Tiff Benson. The “perfumista” and content creator is breaking barriers in the beauty industry...
rolling out

rolling out

