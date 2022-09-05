Read full article on original website
See the Full List of Vendors for the 2022 Fall Farm Market at Hayden Farms in Kentucky
The 4th Annual Fall Farm Market is less than two weeks away at Hayden Farms in Whitesville, Kentucky. The 2022 edition promises to be the biggest and best yet. Daniel Hayden, owner of Hayden Farms, says that there are more vendors lined up this year than ever before. And, in addition to more shopping opportunities, there are more food options as well.
Hello Pop Food Truck now a new business on Main Street in Hawesville
Hello Pop is a small, local business initially started and ran by Chelsea Boling. She now runs the family business with the help of her husband, Danny, and her mother, Wanita Wimmer. Their ice pops and other delicious items, such as flavored popcorn, lemonade and lemon shake-ups are handcrafted with...
Free paper shredding event happening at Owensboro SportsCenter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro this week. It’s being put on by the city and the Daviess County Fiscal Court. On Friday, you can head to the Owensboro SportsCenter with your old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms. Piranha...
'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' coming to Owensboro Thursday
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE" is coming to Owensboro Thursday, September 8th, and community members are getting the chance to experience the TV game show. The show will be touring through the Midwest and they are starting in Owensboro. The game show will be at the River Center. Audience members will...
Plans are underway to bring Dunkin' to Madisonville
44News has learned an entrepreneur is planning to bring a new Dunkin' restaurant to Madisonville. The owner says the plan is underway and they hope to open the new Dunkin' by the summer of 2023. To make way for the new store, an existing building will need to be demolished. That building is 221 S. Main Street.
Owensboro Priest reaches for the sky despite challenges
SHASTA COUNTY, CA (WEHT) – Climbing a volcano presents challenges for anyone looking to climb it, but for Owensboro Priest Jamie Dennis of Owensboro, climbing a volcano is even more difficult when you’re blind. Father Dennis recently climbed Lassen Peak in California for the second time all while...
Experience Cates Farm this Fall!
Escape from city livin’ and take the slow road to one of Henderson, Kentucky’s favorite family farms– Cates Farm! ‘Tis the season for fun at the pumpkin patch, and Cates Farm has gone to great lengths to provide a cherished tradition for your family. Get to know our farm fresh community and learn why agricultural roots run deep in Henderson!
Fall & Winter Clothing Available for Low Income Families in Owensboro, Kentucky
Shouldn't everyone look and feel their best? Doesn't everyone deserve warm clothes to get through winter? Shepherds Hand Clothing Ministry will provide clothing for people of all ages and in a wide variety of sizes, colors, and styles. Here's everything you need to know before you go. While working at...
City of Rockport holding cruise-in event on Saturday
City officials in Rockport, Indiana, are inviting the public to a cruise-in event that's happening this weekend. The City of Rockport Cruise-In is happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to all the cars, the city says the event will include live music and...
Food giveaway event happening in Webster County on Friday
There's a food distribution event happening in Webster County, Kentucky on Friday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management say it's happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Webster County Library. The mobile food distribution event is being put on by officials with Victory Worship Center, with sponsors...
‘Sunflower Experience’ returns to Daviess County
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Fall Season is coming, sunflowers are still in bloom! Tri-Staters still have a chance to see over a million sunflowers during the Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s this month. The Utica sunflower field will be open to the public until September 30, but will be closed on Tuesdays. Trunell’s will also […]
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
Pumpkins and Mums: Where to Find the Best Fall Staples in Owensboro
Here in Owensboro, nothing screams “Fall” more than a front porch beautifully decorated with pumpkins and mums. And because these autumn staples are so beloved in our area, visitors won’t have any trouble finding that perfect Fall combo. You can find mums in every color imaginable at...
'Find Dawnita Day' happening in Evansville on Saturday
There's an event happening in Evansville on Saturday to raise awareness about the disappearance of a missing woman. The "Find Dawnita Day" gathering is being held at Garvin Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dawnita's family is organizing the event. It will include food, music,...
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
Local United Way to celebrate 100 years of service with a special day of caring
The United Way of Southwestern Indiana has a celebration coming up that is 100 years in the making. The organization will celebrate its centennial birthday during an upcoming "Day Of Caring." The event happens Friday, September 16. According to organizers, Day of Caring is the largest one-day volunteer event in...
LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend
LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
