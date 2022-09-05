Read full article on original website
Why Black designer Nichole Lynel is popular
Nichole Lynel is the CEO, author, and fashion designer of Nichole Lynel The Label. Inspired by the fashion-forward women in her family, Lynel took it upon herself to create a unique lane of style for other women to partake in. Lynel chats with rolling out to discuss her upcoming fall...
Kanye West claims popular clothing brand is copying his designs
Ye West is very passionate about his clothing. In almost every interview he’s done over the past few years, he’s mentioned something about Yeezy and the many people he’s collaborated with on the brand. One of the retailers he’s worked with is Gap, and he recently noted...
Lamont Stappleton exposes Balenciaga for appropriating his ideas
Designer Lamont “Tory” Stapleton took to social media the weekend of Aug. 25 to charge the luxury brand Balenciaga of appropriation, a form of cultural exploitation that is particularly sensitive to the Black community regarding creative license. According to Lamont, in 2019 he kicked off the collection Struggle...
Sweeter Juice Skin wants to provide beneficial skin care for Black people
Olunife Ofomata is staying true to her roots. The Nigerian-American business owner of Sweeter Juice Skin wanted to bring lathering lotions she used from her childhood to the modern American market. Recently, Ofomata discussed the brand and its significance within the current hygiene market. How did you come up with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Perfumer Tiff Benson shares beauty tips at Made in America
Each year the Made In America Festival brings out the top creatives in the city of Philadelphia. The musical celebration held over Labor Day weekend on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, also drew the attention of New Yorker, Tiff Benson. The “perfumista” and content creator is breaking barriers in the beauty industry...
Kylie Cosmetics teases fans with upcoming launch
Kylie Jenner ‘s Kylie Cosmetics has been successful since its initial launch and now there is even more buzz surrounding the influencer and her brand. On Sept. 4, Jenner announced that she would be naming her upcoming collection after her mother, Kris Jenner. Inspired by cocktails and martinis, the collection is set to release on Sept, 14. Featured on Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram account, the collection will include lip serums, new colors of the matte lip crayon set, cocktail-themed under-eye patches and a Kris Jenner-inspired eye shadow palette. As if this launch tease wasn’t enough, the mother-daughter duo campaigned for the upcoming launch by dropping a seamless promotional photo shoot to entice consumers even more. Fans shared their excitement about the upcoming launch on Twitter.
Fans celebrate the idea of a potential Bratz doll of Nicki Minaj
When you think of a loyal fanbase, you are sure to think of the “Barbz,” one of the largest and most vocal fanbases loyal to the Queen, Nicki Minaj. On Aug. 28, MTV Video Music Awards premiered and Minaj graced the awards with her presence. The Barbz were in a frenzy after glimpsing Minaj’s showstopper of a dress at the awards. Minaj wore a pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with mesmerizing contact lenses. She was styled by Emmy award-winning stylist DiAndre Tristan. Minaj’s alluring pink attire happened to fit perfectly with her persona as she is also known as the “Harajuku Barbie,” a reference to her Trinidadian roots.
