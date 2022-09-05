ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyelash#Lash#Ka Oir
rolling out

Perfumer Tiff Benson shares beauty tips at Made in America

Each year the Made In America Festival brings out the top creatives in the city of Philadelphia. The musical celebration held over Labor Day weekend on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, also drew the attention of New Yorker, Tiff Benson. The “perfumista” and content creator is breaking barriers in the beauty industry...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rolling out

Kylie Cosmetics teases fans with upcoming launch

Kylie Jenner ‘s Kylie Cosmetics has been successful since its initial launch and now there is even more buzz surrounding the influencer and her brand. On Sept. 4, Jenner announced that she would be naming her upcoming collection after her mother, Kris Jenner. Inspired by cocktails and martinis, the collection is set to release on Sept, 14. Featured on Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram account, the collection will include lip serums, new colors of the matte lip crayon set, cocktail-themed under-eye patches and a Kris Jenner-inspired eye shadow palette. As if this launch tease wasn’t enough, the mother-daughter duo campaigned for the upcoming launch by dropping a seamless promotional photo shoot to entice consumers even more. Fans shared their excitement about the upcoming launch on Twitter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

Fans celebrate the idea of a potential Bratz doll of Nicki Minaj

When you think of a loyal fanbase, you are sure to think of the “Barbz,” one of the largest and most vocal fanbases loyal to the Queen, Nicki Minaj. On Aug. 28, MTV Video Music Awards premiered and Minaj graced the awards with her presence. The Barbz were in a frenzy after glimpsing Minaj’s showstopper of a dress at the awards. Minaj wore a pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with mesmerizing contact lenses. She was styled by Emmy award-winning stylist DiAndre Tristan. Minaj’s alluring pink attire happened to fit perfectly with her persona as she is also known as the “Harajuku Barbie,” a reference to her Trinidadian roots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy