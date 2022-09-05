Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Opening Day Numbers for 2022 Hardin County; Fair Royalty Named
It is day 2 of the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Looking at opening day numbers, the actual attendance was 5250 on a cloudy and warm day yesterday. That was down slightly from 2021, which had an actual attendance of 5401 when the weather was warm and windy. 836 people took...
wktn.com
Kenton Rotary Selling Ice Cream Again this Year at the Hardin County Fair
One of the popular destinations at the Hardin County Fair is the Kenton Rotary Ice Cream Booth located in the Machinery Building. Member Amy Lambdin said they are ready to serve you, ”We’re here at the fair scooping ice cream from 11 until 8 all the way through Sunday. Velvet Ice Cream is $3 and that gets you as much as we can fit in the cup’”
wktn.com
Althauser Honey Back for Another Year at the Hardin County Fair
He doesn’t know the exact year, but Gerald “Jerry” Althauser said it’s been since the early 80’s that the Althauser family has operated a booth at the fair selling their locally made honey. They are back again this year and Althauser talks about his operation,...
Downtown Lima, Inc. and ArtSpace/Lima will hold a free Art Walk event in downtown Lima. Participating locations include: Alter Ego Comics, ArtSpace/Lima, Beauty by Jill Salon & Spa, Citizen’s National Bank, Crankers Cycling, Hofeller, Hiatt & Clark, Joey’s Italian Subs, Metro Center Upscale Lofts, Old City Prime, Ohio Theatre, Our Town Roast, Purple Feet Wine Boutique, Rhodes State College, The 318, The Meeting Place, The Met, Veteran’s Memorial Civic & Convention Center, Vibe Coffeehouse and Wingate by Wyndham.
West Ohio Food Bank to hold special hours
LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank will have special hours this week. WOFB is normally open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This Thursday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and on Friday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to host the United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers from Mercy Health-St. Rita’s will assist the food bank with several projects.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools Homecoming Week to include community pep rally, bonfire & parade
Press Release from the Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School will celebrate Homecoming week with several activities for students, staff and the community. The week will begin with an All Fall Sports Community Pep Rally and Bonfire at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, beginning in the Lima Senior Gymnasium. This is a new addition to Homecoming Week and the community is invited to participate.
wktn.com
Day 2 Attendance for 2022 Fair Down from Last Year
As we roll to the half-way point of the 2022 Hardin County Fair, here’s a look at Day 2 numbers. Actual attendance on Wednesday was 5221. The actual attendance for day 2 last year was 6160. Harness Racing Wednesday evening brought in 533 people to the grandstand. KOI Drag...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Arraignments (All entered not guilty pleas) Derrick Blake, 33, Willshire, one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a felony 3; two counts of receiving stolen property, each a felony 4; and one count of receiving stolen property, a felony 5. The court ordered $50,000 cash bond and no contact order; pre-trial set for Sept. 28.
hometownstations.com
Hancock Junior Fair participants get rewarded for their hard work during auction
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - During the final day at the Hancock County Fair, the junior fair participants getting to take one more turn in the ring to see how their long hours and dedication pays off. Our Sartaj Singh has more from the junior fair auction. “Today is like...
Sidney Daily News
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
peakofohio.com
Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Champaign County
Wednesday morning just after 6:00 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle. Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies along with North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS immediately responded to the 8500 block of U.S. Route 36 East (near Woodstock). The report says that Dallas...
wktn.com
Person of Interest in Whitaker Shooting was Previously Charged with Menacing
The investigation into the murder of a Mt. Victory man continues. Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 135 near County Road 110 at around 12:35 this past Saturday morning. They located a vehicle parked in the road, and inside was 44 year old...
wktn.com
Obituary for Alice (Parker) Downey
Alice (Parker) Downey, 86 of Kenton, went to her heavenly home September 7, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. Alice was born in Kenton to the late Lester & Millie (Boyd) Parker on July 10, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Kenton High School. She and her husband, M. Louis Downey, recently celebrated their 68th anniversary having married on August 29, 1954.
wktn.com
Dunkirk Man Posts Bail on Two Charges in Municipal Court
A man who was arrested over Labor Day weekend in Dunkirk was arraigned Tuesday in Hardin County Municipal Court. Anthony Browne was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at his house on Cherry Street in Dunkirk.
wktn.com
Nine Vehicles Involved in Fatal Allen County Crash
One person was killed and 21 others were injured in a crash involving 9 vehicles on Interstate 75 in Allen County this past Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 75 year old Dale Anglin was operating semi south on 75 and and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with several vehicles that were slowed due to a separate crash.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council OKs historic district zoning code amendment
TROY — An amendment to the city of Troy Zoning Code regarding the historic preservation overlay district was approved by Troy City Council Tuesday evening. This was the third and final reading of an amendment that has been the subject of public discourse since late July. The zoning changes come in response to an ongoing legal battle over the demolition of 112-118 W. Main St., which was damaged in a 2020 tornado and approved for demolition by the Troy Planning Commission.
wktn.com
Constitution Day Forum at Bluffton University
Dr. Rob Alexander, the Wilfred Binkley endowed professor of political science and director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University, will present the Forum “The Ever-Controversial Electoral College,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. In...
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
Urbana man killed in crash involving motorcycle in Champaign County Wednesday morning
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened Wednesday morning east of Urbana in Champaign County. Dallas Matthew Bowles, 50, of Urbana was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash in the 8500 block of East U.S. 36 around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said in a media release.
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
