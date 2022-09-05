Read full article on original website
Constitution Day Forum at Bluffton University
Dr. Rob Alexander, the Wilfred Binkley endowed professor of political science and director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University, will present the Forum “The Ever-Controversial Electoral College,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. In...
Patrol’s Sergeant Slates promoted to Lieutenant at the Findlay Post
COLUMBUS – On July 17, Sergeant Evan M. Slates was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Slates will transfer from his current assignment at the Bowling Green Post to serve as post commander at the Findlay Post. Lieutenant Slates began his...
Opening Day Numbers for 2022 Hardin County; Fair Royalty Named
It is day 2 of the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Looking at opening day numbers, the actual attendance was 5250 on a cloudy and warm day yesterday. That was down slightly from 2021, which had an actual attendance of 5401 when the weather was warm and windy. 836 people took...
Kenton Rotary Selling Ice Cream Again this Year at the Hardin County Fair
One of the popular destinations at the Hardin County Fair is the Kenton Rotary Ice Cream Booth located in the Machinery Building. Member Amy Lambdin said they are ready to serve you, ”We’re here at the fair scooping ice cream from 11 until 8 all the way through Sunday. Velvet Ice Cream is $3 and that gets you as much as we can fit in the cup’”
Althauser Honey Back for Another Year at the Hardin County Fair
He doesn’t know the exact year, but Gerald “Jerry” Althauser said it’s been since the early 80’s that the Althauser family has operated a booth at the fair selling their locally made honey. They are back again this year and Althauser talks about his operation,...
Nine Vehicles Involved in Fatal Allen County Crash
One person was killed and 21 others were injured in a crash involving 9 vehicles on Interstate 75 in Allen County this past Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 75 year old Dale Anglin was operating semi south on 75 and and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with several vehicles that were slowed due to a separate crash.
Person of Interest in Whitaker Shooting was Previously Charged with Menacing
The investigation into the murder of a Mt. Victory man continues. Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 135 near County Road 110 at around 12:35 this past Saturday morning. They located a vehicle parked in the road, and inside was 44 year old...
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Soccer falls to Bath High School 2-0
The lady wildcats lose their second game of the year to WBL opponent Bath tonight. Kenton gave up a goal right before the half to go down 1-0 at half. Bath scored another goal in the second half for thee final score of 2-0. Kenton held off many more opportunities and could not find the back of the net themselves on many good opportunities. The wildcat JV also fell tonight 2-0. Kenton hits the road next Monday at Celina with JV starting at 5 and varsity following at 6.
Obituary for Alice (Parker) Downey
Alice (Parker) Downey, 86 of Kenton, went to her heavenly home September 7, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. Alice was born in Kenton to the late Lester & Millie (Boyd) Parker on July 10, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Kenton High School. She and her husband, M. Louis Downey, recently celebrated their 68th anniversary having married on August 29, 1954.
Dunkirk Man Posts Bail on Two Charges in Municipal Court
A man who was arrested over Labor Day weekend in Dunkirk was arraigned Tuesday in Hardin County Municipal Court. Anthony Browne was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at his house on Cherry Street in Dunkirk.
Obituary for Maxine Norton
Maxine Norton, 93 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, September 6, 2022. She was born on August 23, 1929 in Holland, Missouri to the late Granvil and Ione (Chapman) Alexander. Maxine was a 1947 graduate of Prospect High School. She married Stephen Paul Norton on September 7, 1947 and he preceded her in death on February 16, 1999. She is survived by two sons; Stephen (Joyce) Norton of Youngstown, Timothy (Louise) Norton of Cleveland, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Norton, two sisters and three brothers. Maxine retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital and also worked for several area pharmacies. She was a former member of First Baptist Church. A graveside service will begin at 1:30 PM on Thursday, at the Grove Cemetery Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM Thursday at the chapel until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Upper Sandusky @ Seneca East Varsity Football – Military Appreciation Night
The USHS varsity football game at Seneca East on Friday, September 9th, 7:00 p.m. will be Military Appreciation Night. All Military Personnel can bypass the ticket line and go directly to the sign-in table where they will receive FREE admission to the game plus a voucher for a free meal. Veterans from both communities will be invited to the north end zone starting at 6:30 p.m. for a pregame celebration.
Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit by a Vehicle in Marion County
A fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning on Marion Williamsport Road in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Patrol, the crash involved a vehicle driven by 39 year old Anthony B. Clark, of Marion, and a pedestrian, identified as 53 year old Trudy A. Blevins, also of Marion.
Day 2 Attendance for 2022 Fair Down from Last Year
As we roll to the half-way point of the 2022 Hardin County Fair, here’s a look at Day 2 numbers. Actual attendance on Wednesday was 5221. The actual attendance for day 2 last year was 6160. Harness Racing Wednesday evening brought in 533 people to the grandstand. KOI Drag...
Man Arrested After Incident on Barron Street in Kenton
A Kenton man was arrested after an incident on North Barron Street Tuesday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of North Barron to investigate a report about a fight. At the scene, officers arrested Senyca Mendenhall.
Obituary for Frank Donald Bailey
Frank Donald Bailey 89, of Kenton passed away September 7, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Don was born on November 13, 1932 to the late Howard and Pansy (Born) Bailey. He married Carol (Haas) on August 27, 1953, she survives him along with their three children; Julie (Steve) Preston, Jeff Bailey (Lisa Holliday-Myers), Jill (Chuck) Croy, grandchildren; Angie Hogan, Jennifer (Hogan) Hendrickson, Aaron Conkle, Hillary Andrade, great-grandchildren; Bailey Cushman, Keegan Hendrickson, Koby Hendrickson, Jordyn Conkle, Carson Conkle. Don is preceded in death by his brother Robert A. Bailey and his sister Mary Jean Wiles. Don served in the United States Air Force for four years. Don and his brother Bob ran F. H. Bailey and Sons Ready Mix concrete business for many years. Don will be truly missed by his family and friends. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements for Don. There will be a private service at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
