Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Cruise Ships Makes First Voyage Down Mississippi River
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
US News and World Report
Police: Inmate Charged in Attack on Correction Officers
SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — An inmate at a Delaware prison attacked two correctional officers last month and has been charged with assault and other offenses, state police said Wednesday. Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, attacked two correctional officers as they performed their normal duties at James...
US News and World Report
ND Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Roommate in 2007
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing her roommate 15 years ago in North Dakota pleaded not guilty Thursday after a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to send her to trial on felony murder. Nichole Rice, 34, appeared in Ward County District Court in connection...
US News and World Report
California Company: Machine Failure May Have Caused Wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Victims of Floatplane Crash Included Activist, Winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of...
US News and World Report
Ex-Miss America Mund's Entry Pushes Dem Out of ND House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as...
US News and World Report
Virginia Lawmakers Again Fail to Fill Key Regulatory Job
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers elected a handful of local judges Wednesday but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission, which regulates a wide range of business interests. The lack of action during the politically divided General Assembly's one-day special session in...
Comments / 0