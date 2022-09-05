ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theozone.net

Agree. And the offense has now been held to under 30 in 5 of last 13 games

[In reply to "I don't think OSU's offensive performance needs defending....But...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 06:53:36 09/08/22]. …or 38% of the time (and these were against the 5 defenses with the best talent…Utah doesn’t count due to their massive injuries in secondary). We should expect this against the better teams.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Georgia State
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline

Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Jsn#Wr#First Team
theozone.net

OSU athletic website has tix available for that game starting at $105. Not sure if they are singles or how many you need

[In reply to "Need some ticket advice for Wisconsin game." by Hetuck - VA, posted at 11:41:49 09/08/22]. but you should look there as well. : Was a season ticket holder until a few years ago, but I still want to go to a couple of games a year and the first one is Wisconsin. We're driving 500 miles, so I really need to have the tix in hand before leaving.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten

One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theozone.net

I don't think OSU's offensive performance needs defending....But....

ND is one of the better defenses they will face in the regular season. They had 10 months to focus on this game. Stroud loses his security blanket early in the game. PJJ making his first start at LT, Jackson making his first collegiate start, and Matt Jones first year as a starter.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What surprised us against Ohio State

The No. 5 ranked Notre Dame football team lost vs No. 2 ranked Ohio State on Saturday night, 21-10, in a game which Notre Dame controlled for 2.5 quarters rattling and confusing CJ Stroud and the high-powered Buckeyes offense. Here, we look at what was surprising in this matchup of...
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Love OSU woman’s volleyball . Apples and Oranges . The physicality of football

[In reply to "Would love to see the OSU football team and for that matter all top teams play the kind of schedule OSU Women VB (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 17:04:34 09/07/22]. is a totally different thing . Wrestling though does the same thing . I think with a 12 game playoff coming teams might at least add one more tough game - but I doubt it . : team plays.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy