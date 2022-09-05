Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theozone.net
I had 2 long b4: 1). no care for student athlete & injuries & 2). how are fans to spend their $$? Doubt they attend 3
[In reply to "I only have one issue with new CFP 12 team playoff" by nospreaddefense, posted at 08:55:25 09/08/22]. : playoff games in some cases & that's after Cfr championships. :They had the mock Play Off based on last season's end of reg season top 12. MSU played #12...
Buckeye offer says Ohio State ‘is such a special place’ after attending Ohio State - Notre Dame game
Four-star Garrett Stover loved Jim Knowles’ defense and talked about Ohio State being a special place after being in the house for the Buckeye win over Notre Dame.
theozone.net
Agree. And the offense has now been held to under 30 in 5 of last 13 games
[In reply to "I don't think OSU's offensive performance needs defending....But...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 06:53:36 09/08/22]. …or 38% of the time (and these were against the 5 defenses with the best talent…Utah doesn’t count due to their massive injuries in secondary). We should expect this against the better teams.
theozone.net
OSU has the ability to run defenses out of those looks. We'll see if the playcaller is willing...
[In reply to "It appears teams are going to run that 2 high safety zone against us all year. Which means we are a running team now." by Tom Zak, posted at 07:11:39 09/08/22]. ...to ditch the RPO looks which essentially give away where OSU is going to run the ball in favor of the more balanced looks out of the pistol we saw later against ND.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst updates Ohio State's prospects of landing No. 1 WR via 2024 recruiting class
Ohio State might have a head start on getting the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class. According to 247 Sports Andrew Ivins, Jeremiah Smith definitely is leaning towards the Buckeyes. “Really Ohio State probably had the best collection of 2024 talent on campus than anyone else in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theozone.net
OSU athletic website has tix available for that game starting at $105. Not sure if they are singles or how many you need
[In reply to "Need some ticket advice for Wisconsin game." by Hetuck - VA, posted at 11:41:49 09/08/22]. but you should look there as well. : Was a season ticket holder until a few years ago, but I still want to go to a couple of games a year and the first one is Wisconsin. We're driving 500 miles, so I really need to have the tix in hand before leaving.
theozone.net
Tough spot but since defensive holding or PI is an automatic 1st down...
[In reply to "Notre Dame punted while down two scores with 3:42 left and 1 TO" by cvillebuck, posted at 12:06:50 09/06/22]. ...you gotta go for it IMO. 3 time outs? You can punt. 1 time out? Forces your hand to go for it. : It was 4th and 21...
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
theozone.net
Notre Dame punted while down two scores with 3:42 left and 1 TO
It was 4th and 21 from their own 14. So a really bad situation to go for it. But is that a worse situation to be in than needing two scores with only 3:42 left, 1 TO, and punting the ball away?. It didn't surprise me they punted at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theozone.net
Would love to see the OSU football team and for that matter all top teams play the kind of schedule OSU Women VB (m)
On one one hand it is crazy, but on the other hand week in and week out they are being challenged playing the nation's best. While it is a tad fun to beat up on a MAC team, Arky State or Utah State if you are OSU or Bama there is zero intrigue to who will win.
theozone.net
I don't think OSU's offensive performance needs defending....But....
ND is one of the better defenses they will face in the regular season. They had 10 months to focus on this game. Stroud loses his security blanket early in the game. PJJ making his first start at LT, Jackson making his first collegiate start, and Matt Jones first year as a starter.
Ohio State football recruiting reset: Are the Buckeyes primed for a big payoff following recruiting weekend?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is coming off its biggest recruiting weekend of the Ryan Day era, so of course, the next question is when and if it’ll reap the benefits of it. While the Buckeyes were opening their season with a 21-10 win over Notre Dame on...
theozone.net
He’s good enough to start for Clemson - not for OSU - though next year
[In reply to "Blake Miller from Strongsville that good or is Clemson really thin on OL. *" by ohiost, posted at 16:28:59 09/07/22]. might have been ideal to have gotten him. Tackle is going to be a huge ? next year . Good thing Notre Dame loses 75 percent of their Defense .
theozone.net
Great shot. Family loved the trip. Dad speaking very positively and also met with Gene Smith FWIW (m)
[In reply to "Do the Buckeyes have a decent shot with him? What other schools are in the mix? *" by R1950, posted at 16:29:56 09/06/22]. Kansas has offered as has UConn. Gut feel is it comes down to either home school Minnesota or it will be Ohio State. OSU...
Notre Dame football: What surprised us against Ohio State
The No. 5 ranked Notre Dame football team lost vs No. 2 ranked Ohio State on Saturday night, 21-10, in a game which Notre Dame controlled for 2.5 quarters rattling and confusing CJ Stroud and the high-powered Buckeyes offense. Here, we look at what was surprising in this matchup of...
theozone.net
Love OSU woman’s volleyball . Apples and Oranges . The physicality of football
[In reply to "Would love to see the OSU football team and for that matter all top teams play the kind of schedule OSU Women VB (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 17:04:34 09/07/22]. is a totally different thing . Wrestling though does the same thing . I think with a 12 game playoff coming teams might at least add one more tough game - but I doubt it . : team plays.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium
This is a reader submission via email. While I would prefer readers use the FanPost feature, this is another route should one want something published on the site. Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium. As soon as it was announced in 2014 that Notre Dame...
Comments / 0