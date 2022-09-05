ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates-Mets game rescheduled over rain

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will be played at 12:35 p.m., with the second game set for 6:35 p.m.

The unexpected day off gives the NL East-leading Mets a chance to take a breath following consecutive losses to Washington over the weekend that allowed Atlanta to trim New York's lead to just one game with a month to go.

There was no immediate word on how the pitching matchups will be affected. Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA) was scheduled to face Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.43) on Monday.

New York ace Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.98) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Pittsburgh's Bryse Wilson (2-8, 6.12).

