A Tall Story
Center’s VAB continues to help the space program reach new heights over the decades. Emblazoned with the American flag and NASA logo, the Vehicle Assembly Building looms suddenly into view as visitors approach the Kennedy Space Center. The landmark that helped put Brevard County on the world map has more than earned its distinction as a symbol of America’s space program since its completion in 1966. It has served as the hangar for 56 years of space flight missions, from Apollo to the space shuttle and now the ambitious Artemis program to sending humans to the moon once again and beyond.
Space Coast History
May 25, 1961 – President John F. Kennedy announces before a joint session of Congress his ambitious goal of sending an American to the moon before the end of the decade…. Only a simple wooden sign reveals that — sandwiched between a Target store and Haverty’s along Highway 192 — lies the gateway to a social experiment in homesteading.
Row to success
Youth crewing teams flourishing along the Space Coast. The first intercollegiate sporting event in the UnitedStates dates back to 1852 when the Harvard rowing team defeated Yale in a regatta held at Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. Since then, it has become a popular team sport that has attracted athletes of...
