Center’s VAB continues to help the space program reach new heights over the decades. Emblazoned with the American flag and NASA logo, the Vehicle Assembly Building looms suddenly into view as visitors approach the Kennedy Space Center. The landmark that helped put Brevard County on the world map has more than earned its distinction as a symbol of America’s space program since its completion in 1966. It has served as the hangar for 56 years of space flight missions, from Apollo to the space shuttle and now the ambitious Artemis program to sending humans to the moon once again and beyond.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO