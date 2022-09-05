ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Fall at No. 7 in Bleacher Report Future Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns, possessing one of the best rosters in the league, don't make the cut for the top five in B/R's power rankings.

The Phoenix Suns have yet to capitalize on their tremendous talent assembled, and that's started to worry some around the league.

Young stars such as Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton look to carry Phoenix into the next stage of basketball after Chris Paul calls it quits or moves to a new team down the road.

Yet for the time being, Paul still remains one of the best point guards in the league, although some are worried about his production/availability down the stretch.

That was evident in Bleacher Report's recent compilation of future power rankings, where teams were projected based off their next three seasons.

Bleacher Report Ranks Phoenix at No. 7 in NBA Future Power Rankings

Here's who finished above the Suns:

1. Boston Celtics

2. Milwaukee Bucks

3. Golden State Warriors

4. Denver Nuggets

5. Memphis Grizzlies

6. Dallas Mavericks

Here's Andy Bailey's explanation on where the Suns stand:

"Jumping ship on the Phoenix Suns seemed like a pretty popular thing to do following back-to-back humiliating losses in Games 6 and 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.

"The seemingly frosty free-agency period that resulted in the Suns matching an offer sheet as Deandre Ayton signed with the Indiana Pacers didn't help perception either.

"And oh, Chris Paul is 37 years old and missed 17 games last season. There's at least a chance his durability becomes an issue.

"However, Ayton is just 24 years old. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson are both 26. Devin Booker, who just finished fourth in MVP voting, turns 26 in October.

"Several of the most important players on the roster are still pre-prime. And at a certain point, Booker and Ayton will have to retake the reigns from Paul anyway. That'll probably happen at some point during the next three years.

"Only this time, the minutes' Booker and Ayton have spent with CP3 will have prepared them better to lead."

