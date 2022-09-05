ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

ktvo.com

Progress being made on new car wash in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Business has been booming at the Kirksville Commons Shopping Center, and the surrounding areas, as of late, and with progress being made on another project, it's not showing any signs of slowing down. Construction crews could be seen on Wednesday putting up the metal framing for...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri driver badly hurt when pickup hits tree

NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was badly hurt after his pickup truck struck a tree overnight. The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Clark County, three miles west of Wayland, Missouri. State troopers say Quentin Hamner, 41, of Kahoka, Missouri, suffered serious...
CLARK COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Fire breaks out at Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. near the West Woodland and East Division intersection. The home's residents told KTVO they were inside when a bystander warned them, allowing them to safely...
OTTUMWA, IA
City
Kirksville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Kirksville, MO
Government
ktvo.com

Van Buren CSD building $5.3M activity center

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Van Buren County School District is building a new activity center. Construction of the $5.3 million facility started a month ago near the middle and high school campus. Superintendent Jeremy Hissem said the project started in order to expand weight room space. What started our...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident

MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
MONROE CITY, MO
kyoutv.com

First part of Greater Ottumwa Park overhaul set for approval

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa’s City Council is set to approve the first part of an overhaul of Greater Ottumwa Park, focusing in new tennis courts. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council is expected to approve $750,000 to match funding from Ottumwa Schools to create construction plans for a tennis facility in the park as part of Phase 1 of the project. The Council previously selected Design Workshop to complete the overall Greater Ottumwa Park master plan and would oversee the tennis facility, too.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Research underway to find a new way to kill weeds without the use of chemicals

NOVELTY, Mo. — More research is being done on how to effectively kill those pesky weeds around your home or crops. During the recent 2022 Northern Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center Field Day in Novelty, Mo., one demonstration highlighted a new machine, that showcased different ways to help farmers minimize weeds.
NOVELTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Tar spot of corn confirmed in Lewis County, Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30, according to Peng Tian, the clinic’s lab director. Tar spot of corn is an emerging disease threat. In 2018,...
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Labor Day motorcycle crash injures northern Missouri man

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Labor Day motorcycle wreck left a northern Missouri man injured. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday on Highway 5 in Sullivan County, six miles north of Browning. State troopers say a motorcycle operated by Lucas Adams, 34, of Brookfield, ran off the right...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home

Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978 to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Milan and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
MILAN, MO
ktvo.com

Boil advisory issued for City of Blakesburg

BLAKESBURG, Iowa — Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the City of Blakesburg until further notice. Residents are being told to avoid drinking the water without boiling it first. Wapello County Emergency Management Agency issued the following guidance for residents:. Bring all...
BLAKESBURG, IA
KIX 105.7

A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It

Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Tuesday

MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties

It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Sandra Castiner, 71 of Kirksville, MO., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Sandra Castiner, 71 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the LaBelle Manor. The daughter of John and Darlene (Rowland) Palmer, she was born January 2, 1951 in Adair County, Missouri. Sandra grew up in Greentop and attended school in Greentop. She worked as a nurse in local nursing homes. Her first marriage was to Robert W. Nickell and they had two children, Nicky and Robert. She was then married to Gerald Lyons and they have one son, Jeremy.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
agdaily.com

Meat thieves take $100,000 worth of pork from JBS plant in Iowa

Last week, thieves stole over $100,000 worth of pork products from the JBS plant in Ottumwa, Iowa. Police report that the thieves are still at large. According to Ottumwa Police Department’s news release, the department responded to a report on Sept. 1 at approximately 7 a.m. Initial investigations led the officers to believe that a tractor-trailer was stolen from JBS and used to steal another three truck rigs loaded with pork products for distribution.
OTTUMWA, IA
939theeagle.com

Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville

Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
COOPER COUNTY, MO

