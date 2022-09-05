Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
New bridge on Hungry Hollow Road open to traffic; ribbon-cutting ceremony next week
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Residents along a northeast Missouri road no longer have to take the long way to get into cities like Kirksville. Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan told KTVO that the bridge that goes over Hazel Creek Lake on Hungry Hollow Road opened to traffic on Wednesday.
ktvo.com
Progress being made on new car wash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Business has been booming at the Kirksville Commons Shopping Center, and the surrounding areas, as of late, and with progress being made on another project, it's not showing any signs of slowing down. Construction crews could be seen on Wednesday putting up the metal framing for...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri driver badly hurt when pickup hits tree
NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was badly hurt after his pickup truck struck a tree overnight. The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Clark County, three miles west of Wayland, Missouri. State troopers say Quentin Hamner, 41, of Kahoka, Missouri, suffered serious...
ktvo.com
Fire breaks out at Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. near the West Woodland and East Division intersection. The home's residents told KTVO they were inside when a bystander warned them, allowing them to safely...
ktvo.com
Van Buren CSD building $5.3M activity center
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Van Buren County School District is building a new activity center. Construction of the $5.3 million facility started a month ago near the middle and high school campus. Superintendent Jeremy Hissem said the project started in order to expand weight room space. What started our...
muddyrivernews.com
Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
kyoutv.com
First part of Greater Ottumwa Park overhaul set for approval
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa’s City Council is set to approve the first part of an overhaul of Greater Ottumwa Park, focusing in new tennis courts. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council is expected to approve $750,000 to match funding from Ottumwa Schools to create construction plans for a tennis facility in the park as part of Phase 1 of the project. The Council previously selected Design Workshop to complete the overall Greater Ottumwa Park master plan and would oversee the tennis facility, too.
ktvo.com
Research underway to find a new way to kill weeds without the use of chemicals
NOVELTY, Mo. — More research is being done on how to effectively kill those pesky weeds around your home or crops. During the recent 2022 Northern Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center Field Day in Novelty, Mo., one demonstration highlighted a new machine, that showcased different ways to help farmers minimize weeds.
Columbia Missourian
Hot dogs and race cars: Second annual Wiener Nationals event held in Moberly
Packed bumper-to-bumper in their race cars, drivers tore down the track of Randolph County Raceway in Moberly on Sunday evening. But this was no average car race. Leading the group was the iconic orange and yellow Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
muddyrivernews.com
Tar spot of corn confirmed in Lewis County, Mo.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30, according to Peng Tian, the clinic’s lab director. Tar spot of corn is an emerging disease threat. In 2018,...
ktvo.com
Labor Day motorcycle crash injures northern Missouri man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Labor Day motorcycle wreck left a northern Missouri man injured. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday on Highway 5 in Sullivan County, six miles north of Browning. State troopers say a motorcycle operated by Lucas Adams, 34, of Brookfield, ran off the right...
ktvo.com
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978 to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Milan and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
ktvo.com
Boil advisory issued for City of Blakesburg
BLAKESBURG, Iowa — Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the City of Blakesburg until further notice. Residents are being told to avoid drinking the water without boiling it first. Wapello County Emergency Management Agency issued the following guidance for residents:. Bring all...
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
ktvo.com
12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Tuesday
MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The positive cases have been determined to be community-related. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total of...
Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties
It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
ktvo.com
Sandra Castiner, 71 of Kirksville, MO., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Sandra Castiner, 71 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the LaBelle Manor. The daughter of John and Darlene (Rowland) Palmer, she was born January 2, 1951 in Adair County, Missouri. Sandra grew up in Greentop and attended school in Greentop. She worked as a nurse in local nursing homes. Her first marriage was to Robert W. Nickell and they had two children, Nicky and Robert. She was then married to Gerald Lyons and they have one son, Jeremy.
agdaily.com
Meat thieves take $100,000 worth of pork from JBS plant in Iowa
Last week, thieves stole over $100,000 worth of pork products from the JBS plant in Ottumwa, Iowa. Police report that the thieves are still at large. According to Ottumwa Police Department’s news release, the department responded to a report on Sept. 1 at approximately 7 a.m. Initial investigations led the officers to believe that a tractor-trailer was stolen from JBS and used to steal another three truck rigs loaded with pork products for distribution.
939theeagle.com
Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville
Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
