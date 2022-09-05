Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Army Corps of Engineers warns Fort Baldwin’s neighbors
Southport and Damariscove Island are among Fort Baldwin’s neighbors being warned about the possible existence of decades-old unactivated munitions in the Kennebec River. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer shared information from an Army Corps of Engineers warning to the fort’s surrounding communities. Fort Baldwin is in Phippsburg. On Sept....
WGME
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy Veteran
Brian Snow sadly passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 75 in Maine. Mr. Snow has no family to claim him, and the local funeral home that was contacted to lay him to rest would like to make sure that he is properly honored. Brian will be laid to rest with a military funeral with honors on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery located at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine. The public is invited to attend the service, pay their respects to one of our veterans, and thank him for his service.
boothbayregister.com
International workers invited
The Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor invites international workers to join each other and church members for conversations and some treats at the church on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Please enter in the back door. Let’s all have fun talking about what you enjoyed most in the Boothbay...
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Conservancy offers nature-based writing workshop
Join author Linda Buckmaster for a writing workshop on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson entitled “Where Are We? Where Have We Been?” Writing about a special place involves working with the elements that make it unique while also honoring the things it has in common with other places and times. This may include layers of history, the natural world, culture, and personal story to bring one to the present. Writers might be advocates, critics, or lovers of a place. It might be a place from the past, the future, or this moment.
Turnto10.com
Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
boothbayregister.com
Brad C. Buckley
Brad C. Buckley passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Most recently of Southport, Maine he grew up in Essex, Massachusetts and was the beloved son of Mike and Jackie Buckley of Southport. He was born on April 10, 1983 and attended Essex Elementary...
boothbayregister.com
Join Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s lobster bake on Peaks Island
The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA), a nonprofit working to support vibrant fisheries, healthy fishermen, and thriving fishing communities, invites you to join them for an authentic Maine lobster bake on Peaks Island. All proceeds go to benefit MCFA’s programs. The event will be held at the Island Lobster Company on Casco Bay’s Peaks Island on Saturday, Sept 10 from 5-7 p.m.. Ferry service is available through Casco Bay Lines to transport guests to and from the event.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
boothbayregister.com
Memorial service for Karl Marean
A memorial service for Karl James Marean who died May 25, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, 28 High Street, Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.
boothbayregister.com
Governor Mills slams Seafood Watch’s attack on Maine lobster industry
Governor Janet Mills Tuesday slammed Seafood Watch’s designation of lobster caught in the Gulf of Maine as on the “red list” of seafood to be avoided. Governor Mills issued the following statement in response:. “Seafood Watch is misleading consumers and businesses with this designation. Generations of Maine...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
boothbayregister.com
Sept. 8 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Tuna tournament off to great start
Two days into the Carousel Marina/Whale’s Tale Tuna Challenge, fishermen landed 28 tuna at the Boothbay Harbor establishment, according to manager Jax van der Veen. Eighteen tuna were brought in the first day Sept. 4, and 10 on Sept. 5. The tournament will continue until Sept. 8. On Sept....
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
boothbayregister.com
Historical association offers story and craft time
Families are invited to Whitefield Library on Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. for a special children's program featuring storiess by local writer Lisa Jahn-Clough and a craft activity. Children will be treated to a read-aloud story and conversation about author and illustrator Lisa Jahn-Clough who has roots on Monhegan Island. Jahn-Clough has received awards from Child Magazine, Parent's Choice, Bank Street, Entertainment Weekly, YALSA, and her work has been featured in Maine’s Raising Readers program.
boothbayregister.com
A gift to BHML is a gift to the entire community
When Topside Inn owner Buzz Makarewicz joined the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees, he had no idea how integral the library was to our community. “I was so impressed to learn how many services and programs BHML provides for our community, from working with children to folks in need of assistance, to adults looking to stay engaged with lifelong learning; all in addition to lending 25,000+ books per year.” Makarewicz says. “I was also surprised to learn BHML is a not-for-profit library which relies largely on donations to continue to serve our community. Almost 40% of BHML’s operating funds come from annual fundraising and donors.”
Tiny wasps offer defense against invasive flies in Maine
ORONO, Maine — Here in Maine, we love our berries. Especially our blueberries. But an invasive pest is posing a threat to the valuable crop and others like it throughout the state. The spotted wing drosophila (SWD) is native to Asia and was first found in North America in...
outdoors.org
Purchase of Pleasant River Headwaters Forest Marks 100,000 Acres in AMC’s Maine Woods Initiative
In late August, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) took a major step in expanding its historic, 20-year journey in the Maine Woods by purchasing the nearly 27,000-acre Pleasant River Headwaters Forest in Piscataquis County, Maine, for $18.5 million from The Conservation Fund. The property is situated in the center of the 100-Mile Wilderness that stretches along the Appalachian Trail corridor from Monson to Baxter State Park. Acquiring and restoring the property will conserve one of the last remaining large, unprotected forest blocks in the region.
U.S. Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
BATH, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s workhorse destroyer went into production more than 30 years ago, when Tom Stevens was a young welder. Now, the Navy is getting ready to turn the page as it looks to a future ship brimming with lasers that can shoot down missiles and attack enemies with hypersonic missiles topping 3,800 mph.
