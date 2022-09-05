ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

mountain-topmedia.com

Kentucky to follow federal tax extension for flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Kentucky Department of Revenue will honor the recently announced IRS special tax relief for taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance or public assistance due to the recent flooding that caused extensive damage in parts of Eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Retired troopers return to duty at Post 9

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post has welcomed back two retired troopers. The Kentucky State Police Trooper R program has enabled troopers who have retired to return and serve their communities once again. Trooper Ronald Peppi retired with the rank of sergeant in 2019 from KSP’s...
PIKEVILLE, KY
State
Kentucky State
Pikeville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Pikeville, KY
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found

Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
#U S Bank#Charity#U S Bank Foundation#Aspire Appalachia#U S Bank District
Bluegrass Live

Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage

The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
GLASGOW, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Escaped Floyd inmate back in custody

GARRETT, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a Floyd County inmate walked away from a work detail, he was recaptured on Monday. Bill David Barnett, 44, of Langley, was part of a jail crew working at the Beaver Valley Golf Course in Allen on August 23rd, when he walked away from the detail.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WSAZ

Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE MOREHEAD POST 8 TRAFFIC CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENTS

– Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead announces the final traffic and criminal activity report for August 2022. During August, Post 8 personnel issued 1,040 total citations. Of those citations, 14 were for DUI, 169 were for Speeding, 128 for No Seat Belt and 7 were for Child Restraint. In...
MOREHEAD, KY
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WKRC

Salad dressing from major supermarket recalled

CINCINNATI ( WKRC) - A company is recalling salad dressing because it contains undeclared ingredients. Van Law Food Products Inc. has issued a recall for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar dressing. The packaging did not disclose the presence of soy and wheat allergens. People with an allergy or...
OHIO STATE
wymt.com

Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Scott County Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate. Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail. Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying...
WISE COUNTY, VA

