Kentucky to follow federal tax extension for flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Kentucky Department of Revenue will honor the recently announced IRS special tax relief for taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance or public assistance due to the recent flooding that caused extensive damage in parts of Eastern Kentucky.
Retired troopers return to duty at Post 9
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post has welcomed back two retired troopers. The Kentucky State Police Trooper R program has enabled troopers who have retired to return and serve their communities once again. Trooper Ronald Peppi retired with the rank of sergeant in 2019 from KSP’s...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
2 Kentucky cities named America’s most depressed, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
Kentucky officials find missing helicopter, pilot's body found
Emergency responders say a helicopter that was reported missing in Kentucky on Sunday has been found, and the man who was piloting it has died. Multiple agencies had been searching for a small executive helicopter and its pilot, David Stone. The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office announced Monday afternoon that...
West Virginia eye doctor to pay over $900K for allegedly submitting false Medicare claims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against an ophthalmologist accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. According to United States Attorney Will Thompson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General, Dr. Craig M. Morgan and Eye Consultants of Huntington, Inc, […]
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage
The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
Hiker discovers human remains along West Virginia trail. Now sheriff is investigating
The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.
Escaped Floyd inmate back in custody
GARRETT, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a Floyd County inmate walked away from a work detail, he was recaptured on Monday. Bill David Barnett, 44, of Langley, was part of a jail crew working at the Beaver Valley Golf Course in Allen on August 23rd, when he walked away from the detail.
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
Why FEMA denied funds to help EKY flood victim rebuild
"When FEMA said no it knocked the breath out of me, I thought what are they doing?" James Deaton said.
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE MOREHEAD POST 8 TRAFFIC CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENTS
– Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead announces the final traffic and criminal activity report for August 2022. During August, Post 8 personnel issued 1,040 total citations. Of those citations, 14 were for DUI, 169 were for Speeding, 128 for No Seat Belt and 7 were for Child Restraint. In...
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
Salad dressing from major supermarket recalled
CINCINNATI ( WKRC) - A company is recalling salad dressing because it contains undeclared ingredients. Van Law Food Products Inc. has issued a recall for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar dressing. The packaging did not disclose the presence of soy and wheat allergens. People with an allergy or...
Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Scott County Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate. Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail. Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying...
