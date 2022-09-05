ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

scttx.com

Driver Charged with DWI Following Single-Vehicle Crash

September 7, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers arrested the driver of a truck involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, September 2, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos, at 4:15pm Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 7 (SH 7) East just outside SL 500.
MANSFIELD, TX
CBS19

Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
LONGVIEW, TX
kjas.com

Former JPD Officer and wife both arrested for DWI

A former Jasper police officer and his wife were both arrested for DWI over the Labor Day weekend in two separate incidents that occurred 90 minutes apart. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge passenger car driven by 44-year-old Kara Pullen, of Brookeland, which was on U.S. Highway 96 just north of County Road 249.
BROOKELAND, TX
KLTV

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
CENTER, TX
KTAL

Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Shreveport‘s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The coroner’s office says officers called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle to investigate reports of gunfire arrived to find 21-year-old Makaree Rayson suffering three gunshot wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Major rollover crash reported in Longview

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Missing Rusk County man found

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

19 ON SCENE: Family's 'dream home' destroyed in massive blaze near Bullard

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County and Smith County fire departments worked together together to extinguish a large house fire Wednesday morning. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out around 8:40 a.m., off Farm-to-Market Road 2493, south of Bullard. The National Weather Service also reports a tree fell on a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was parked as officials work to control traffic at the scene of the fire.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

