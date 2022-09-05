A former Jasper police officer and his wife were both arrested for DWI over the Labor Day weekend in two separate incidents that occurred 90 minutes apart. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge passenger car driven by 44-year-old Kara Pullen, of Brookeland, which was on U.S. Highway 96 just north of County Road 249.

BROOKELAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO