Read full article on original website
Related
Longview man calls deputies on himself, arrested for criminal trespass
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was arrested Wednesday night after violating an active criminal trespass card against him, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Francis, 62, is reported to have shown up at his neighbors house “highly intoxicated” where he had a criminal trespass card against him. “His neighbor threatened […]
scttx.com
Driver Charged with DWI Following Single-Vehicle Crash
September 7, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers arrested the driver of a truck involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, September 2, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos, at 4:15pm Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 7 (SH 7) East just outside SL 500.
Reckless Driver Arrested After Many Near Misses In Lufkin, Texas
Yesterday afternoon calls started coming in from multiple people in Lufkin and Huntington that there was a blue Hyundai Veloster driving recklessly on the roads. The car was seen zipping from HWY 69 to North Timberland drive, and even making his way to the Lufkin Wal-Mart parking lot according to reports on Facebook.
Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials say girlfriend helped East Texas inmate escape, both considered armed and dangerous
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Houston County announced Wednesday morning they are searching for an escaped inmate and his girlfriend who authorities said helped him escape. Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, was last seen on camera at the sheriff’s office in Crockett around 2 a.m. wearing gray pants and a white shirt. He is […]
kjas.com
Former JPD Officer and wife both arrested for DWI
A former Jasper police officer and his wife were both arrested for DWI over the Labor Day weekend in two separate incidents that occurred 90 minutes apart. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge passenger car driven by 44-year-old Kara Pullen, of Brookeland, which was on U.S. Highway 96 just north of County Road 249.
KLTV
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
Palestine man dead after car collides with freightliner on Highway 79
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old Palestine man has died following a head-on crash with a freightliner truck towing a trailer early Tuesday morning on Highway 79 near Neches, according to DPS. Officials said a preliminary investigation found a 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northeast on the highway around 4:30 a.m. when it crossed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Shreveport‘s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The coroner’s office says officers called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle to investigate reports of gunfire arrived to find 21-year-old Makaree Rayson suffering three gunshot wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KLTV
3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers from Houston after the sheriff’s office says they cut two of the four catalytic converters off a pickup truck. Tenarian Staples, Collis Coleman III, and Eddarriuss Godfrey are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and...
Crime spree comes to end after 5 Michigan men arrested in East Texas
A "months-long crime spree" came to an end on Sunday when five men from the Detroit area were arrested in East Texas.
‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police. According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Texas business donates golf cart to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A local business donated a golf cart to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement shared a post on social media on Aug. 31 and said Jack Rabbit Offroad gave the cart to them. The company sells and repairs golf carts, ATVs and UTVs. Authorities said they will use the […]
Major rollover crash reported in Longview
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
KTAL
CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
Highway 79 near Neches closed after major accident
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A section of US Highway 79 near Neches is closed after a major crash, according to TxDOT. “This closure is expected to last for most of the day,” officials said. Northbound and southbound traffic are being rerouted onto FM 2574, as of 8 a.m.
KLTV
Missing Rusk County man found
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
19 ON SCENE: Family's 'dream home' destroyed in massive blaze near Bullard
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County and Smith County fire departments worked together together to extinguish a large house fire Wednesday morning. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out around 8:40 a.m., off Farm-to-Market Road 2493, south of Bullard. The National Weather Service also reports a tree fell on a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was parked as officials work to control traffic at the scene of the fire.
Louisiana man arrested shortly after being released from 15-year prison sentence
Shreveport police have arrested a man who was released from prison on August 11 after serving a 15-year sentence, according to Vine, a national service that keeps track of convicted prisoners.
Comments / 0