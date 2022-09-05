ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 32

Rick Mireles
3d ago

very true you can't even say hello to a woman pumping gas next to you without her giving you an ugly look like you asking her for money

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Bayou bottleneck: Houston ranked one of the worst US cities to be stuck in traffic

Texans who've driven through Houston will probably agree with a new traffic report about the Bayou City as Houston was just included on a new list of the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make auto insurance company HiRoad's list, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
San Diego, TX
City
Memphis, TX
Houston, TX
Government
cw39.com

Dry pattern takes hold of Texas for at least a week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of Texas will likely be completely dry for several days as a new long-term weather pattern settles in. Areas along the Gulf Coast in Texas could see up to half an inch or so, on average, through...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — The U.S. is home to many different cultures and backgrounds; with that immigration reform is a prominent topic in political circles. In the spirit of this conversation, WalletHub has done a study looking at “American’s current cultural profile”, where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
TEXAS CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Local pastor reiterates his belief that Houston is 'most dangerous city in America'

HOUSTON - A prominent pastor in Houston is doubling down his stance concerning crime within the city. A week ago, Dr. Ed Young from Second Baptist Church in Houston, received backlash after calling Houston the most dangerous city in the United States. Following criticism from Houston leaders, the pastor doubled down his comments in a second sermon on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Metropolitan Areas#Philadelphia#Transplants#Preply Com
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Houston’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings, Fall 2022

Houston’s restaurant scene in spring and summer proved eventful with openings from multiple bars and restaurants, including local watering hole Patterson Park, Rice Village’s modern Israeli restaurant Hamsa, Montrose’s Italian chophouse Marmo, and a relocation of Underbelly Hospitality’s Georgia James ahead of some shifts in management. Now, fall is on the horizon, and in this new season, Space City is slated to welcome a new onslaught of anticipated restaurants and bars, ranging from establishments slinging masterfully-made sushi and seafood to French fare and barbecue.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cw39.com

Road Rules: ‘Know before you go’

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Summer temps may be sticking around, but summer vacations are winding down. If you’re planning last minute road trips, we have an important reminder to “know before you go.”. Traffic or road work isn’t just unique to Houston, just about every major city in...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy