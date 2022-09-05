Texans who've driven through Houston will probably agree with a new traffic report about the Bayou City as Houston was just included on a new list of the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make auto insurance company HiRoad's list, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO