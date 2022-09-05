Read full article on original website
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
capitalbnews.org
Jackson’s Running Water Is ‘High-Pressure Poison,’ Residents Say
JACKSON, Miss. — Tim Finch first heard about the “messed up” water in Jackson three decades ago as a teenager. The lifelong resident has always believed the city’s on-again, off-again, “brown” tap water was unsafe to drink. But as a child in the 1990s, he didn’t completely understand why.
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
Greater Baton Rouge organizations responding to water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is providing resources to help out neighbors in Jackson, Miss. in the midst of an ongoing water crisis. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank along with other community partners are donating drinking water to residents in Jackson.
WAOK in the community to help Jackson, Mississippi residents receive fresh water
On Point with Juandolyn Stokes was broadcasting live for the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi to help the residents receive fresh water.
WAPT
All pumps up and working at Jackson's water plant
JACKSON, Miss. — The high-service pumps at Jackson's water treatment plant are functional and water pressure is steady, city officials said Thursday. Investigative testing is continuing, but the city's water distribution system is not yet ready for sampling to clear the boil-water advisory, which the state put in place in late July.
Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi In Talks With Company To Run Jackson Water System, Mayor Says
The State of Mississippi is now in talks with a private company about managing its capital city’s struggling water system, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday. The City of Jackson was also in discussions with the company before the State took over, he added.
Vicksburg Post
Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
Coney Island Connection to host water relief drop off on Saturday, September 10th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Coney Island Connection is hosting a water relief drop off for Jackson, Miss, to assist with the current water crisis. Any amount of water is accepted. The water drop off is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 AM to 7 PM. Water can be dropped off at Coney […]
WAPT
Mississippi runners come together to honor slain jogger
BRANDON, Miss. — A group of Mississippi runners are coming together to honor mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while jogging in Memphis and killed. "Run for Eliza" is set for 4:20 a.m. Friday at RunStrong in Brandon. The run is planned for the same time Fletcher was last seen.
Mississippi Gov. And Jackson Mayor Bicker Over Water Crisis, City Still Under Boil Water Notice
State and city officials continue to point the finger at each other as residents in Jackson still struggle to get access to clean water. The post Mississippi Gov. And Jackson Mayor Bicker Over Water Crisis, City Still Under Boil Water Notice appeared first on NewsOne.
WBUR
Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
Madison County Journal
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
Vicksburg Post
Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs
One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
Sheriff: Investigation under way after oil workers find body on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi officials are investigating after a body was found on a gravel road in rural Jefferson Davis County. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland confirmed to the Prentiss Headlight newspaper that a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County. According to Strickland, the body of a white male was...
WDAM-TV
Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis. The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson. “This is...
mississippicir.org
Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts
Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
