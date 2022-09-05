ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson’s Running Water Is ‘High-Pressure Poison,’ Residents Say

JACKSON, Miss. — Tim Finch first heard about the “messed up” water in Jackson three decades ago as a teenager. The lifelong resident has always believed the city’s on-again, off-again, “brown” tap water was unsafe to drink. But as a child in the 1990s, he didn’t completely understand why.
WAPT

All pumps up and working at Jackson's water plant

JACKSON, Miss. — The high-service pumps at Jackson's water treatment plant are functional and water pressure is steady, city officials said Thursday. Investigative testing is continuing, but the city's water distribution system is not yet ready for sampling to clear the boil-water advisory, which the state put in place in late July.
WJTV 12

Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi In Talks With Company To Run Jackson Water System, Mayor Says

The State of Mississippi is now in talks with a private company about managing its capital city’s struggling water system, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday. The City of Jackson was also in discussions with the company before the State took over, he added.
Vicksburg Post

Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
WAPT

Mississippi runners come together to honor slain jogger

BRANDON, Miss. — A group of Mississippi runners are coming together to honor mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while jogging in Memphis and killed. "Run for Eliza" is set for 4:20 a.m. Friday at RunStrong in Brandon. The run is planned for the same time Fletcher was last seen.
WBUR

Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
WJTV 12

How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
Madison County Journal

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
Vicksburg Post

Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs

One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
WDAM-TV

Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis. The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson. “This is...
mississippicir.org

Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts

Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
